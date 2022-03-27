Aaron Carter Gets Giant Butterfly Face Tattoo in Honor of Late Sister: 'Wanted to Make Her Proud'

Aaron Carter Gets Giant Butterfly Tattoo on His Face in Honor of Late Sister

Aaron Carter is rocking some fresh ink.

The 34-year-old musician documented a tattoo artist drawing four new face pieces on him in a series of Instagram posts over the weekend, including a giant butterfly tattoo. The new, blue art was placed above his right eye in honor of his sister Leslie Carter, who died at the age of 25 from a drug overdose in 2012.

"Life is such a valuable learning lesson, IF you [allow] it to be that," Aaron began the caption of one post. "With that being said, this is my body and this tattoo by @tattoo_mike_13 is to commemorate the passing of of [sic] my sister Leslie Barbara Carter."

Noting that Leslie was an "amazing" mother and "nothing more than someone I admired," Aaron admitted, "I always wanted to make her proud."

"Leslie I know your [sic] in paradise. I do feel you inside," he added. "The things you taught me and your favorite color being blue you were a Gemini and you were fearless."

Alongside his tattoo tribute to Leslie, Aaron also got the word "Freedom" etched on his forehead, "Karma" above his left eye, and his son Prince's name under his right eye.

Continuing to speak about Leslie in another Instagram post, Aaron detailed more about why he decided to get the specific artwork done.

"Every time I see a blue butterfly, [it reminds me of her]. She loved blue, it was her favorite color," the "Fool's Gold" singer explained. "She had the most beautiful icy blue eyes in the world."

Aaron also recalled that his late sibling was better at singing than both he and their brother Nick Carter, who is a member of The Backstreet Boys.

"She could kick me and Nick's a— as a singer, like so bad," he added. "She could sing as good as Kelly Clarkson, Christina Aguilera. She just didn't get through and had some struggles, you know?"

Leslie was found unresponsive in her father's home in Mayville, New York, on Jan. 31, 2012. She was taken to a local hospital in nearby Westfield, where she was pronounced dead on arrival at 4:59 p.m. local time.

It was later revealed that Leslie suffered an overdose, and was found taking prescription medications Olanzapine, Cyclobenzaprine (muscle relaxer), and Alprazolam (Xanax).

The news was especially heartbreaking for Aaron, who just days before had offered to pay for her substance abuse treatment.

"I wasn't really making that much money. Fortunately, I had just hit my bonus. I got $10,000 the week before Leslie died, and I actually had reached out to her two weeks before that and said, 'I'm going to get you the money to go to rehab,'" he previously told Oprah Winfrey. "She wanted it."