Aaron Carter’s ‘Final Resting Place’ Revealed by Late Star’s Twin Sister Angel

Aaron Carter’s twin sister, Angel Carter, has revealed the final resting place of the late singer.

On Friday (Oct. 13), Angel took to social media to provide an update on her brother’s burial site. Her post included an image of a bronze plaque featuring a carved portrait of her brother.

More from Billboard

“Aaron’s portrait was placed this morning at Forest Lawn Hollywood Hills,” she captioned the photo on Instagram. “He adored his fans, and I know how much this would mean to him now having a final resting place where we could all celebrate his life.”

Angel added, “I invite you to visit, share your memories, and never forget who Aaron was deep down,” followed by a white heart and dove emoji.

Aaron, a former child star and brother of Backstreet Boys’ Nick Carter , died in November 2022 at age 34, with a string of chart hits and TV credits to his name.

Earlier this year, Carter’s autopsy results were released by the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner, who ruled his death as accidental and revealed the late star drowned in his bathtub after taking a deadly combination of difluoroethane (the gas used in cans of compressed air) and alprazolam (the generic form of Xanax).

At the time of his younger brother’s death, Nick Carter posted an emotional and devastating memorial to him, writing, “My heart is broken. Even though my brother and I have had a complicated relationship, my love for him has never ever faded. I have always held on to the hope that he would somehow, someday want to walk a healthy path and eventually find the help that he so desperately needed…God, Please take care of my baby brother.”

Other tributes honoring Carter poured in across social media from everyone from Hilary Duff — whom he dated briefly in the early 2000s — and New Kids on the Block to Paris Hilton, Christy Carlson Romano, Melissa Joan Hart and more. Controversy erupted among the onetime teen heartthrob’s fanbase when he was left out of the “In Memoriam” segment at the 2023 Grammy Awards just a few months later.

See Angel Carter’s post on Instagram below.

Best of Billboard

Click here to read the full article.