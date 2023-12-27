Aaron Carter’s Dentist: It’s Not My Fault, Singer Was Aware Of Drug Risks

Late singer Aaron Carter's dentist, doctor, and pharmacy are now battling a wrongful death lawsuit filed by his son, Princeton.

The lawsuit accused all three parties of causing Aaron's "prescription drug overdose," which killed the pop star in November 2022. It alleges negligence and says there was no "medical justification" for prescribing him the controlled substances.

In the suit, Walgreens pharmacy is also accused of not noticing Aaron's medical history and flagging it. The dentist has now responded by claiming that Aaron was aware of the risk when he requested treatment. He also says there is no case for the court to consider and asked for a dismissal.

Aaron Carter's Dentist Has Asked For The Lawsuit To Be Dismissed

A year after Aaron's tragic death, his ex-fiancée Melanie Martin filed a wrongful death lawsuit on behalf of his young son, Princeton. Court documents obtained by The Blast revealed that the lawsuit was filed against Aaron's dentist, doctor, and pharmacy in the Los Angeles area.

The dentist, Jason Mirabile, is fighting the lawsuit and has denied all allegations of wrongdoing in his treatment of Aaron. In November 2022, Aaron's body was discovered in a bathtub at his California home by a housekeeper. His death was later confirmed by a rep, who said the Carter family was "extremely saddened and shocked to confirm the passing of Aaron Carter."

The suit filed by Melanie on Princeton's behalf claims that the tragic death was caused by a "prescription drug overdose." The Los Angeles County Medical Examiner also stated that the musician drowned in his bathtub after huffing and taking a large dose of Xanax.

At the time of his death, Aaron's mother, Jane Carter, said she suspected foul play regarding his death and that it was more than just a drug overdose. Melanie herself also told a news outlet that the doctor's report didn't bring her or their son any closure and that the conclusion on his death "doesn't make sense."

Dentist Claims That Aaron Carter Was Aware Of The Risk

In his response to the lawsuit, the dentist argued to the court that Aaron was aware of the risk he was taking. It read that the musician "was submitting himself to medical treatment which, because of his existing condition, rendered him susceptible to potential complication or injury and that by submitting himself to such medical treatment, he freely and expressly assumed all risks involved."

Mirabile argued that Princeton has no case in the lawsuit because Aaron took the risk of his treatment with full knowledge. He also claimed that any injuries were caused by superior forces beyond his control as a medical officer.

His response read that any "reasonably prudent person in [Princeton's] decedent's position would have undergone the procedure alleged in the Complaint if fully informed." He has asked the court to dismiss all claims in the lawsuit filed against him.

The dentist also claims that he was "not required to inform [Princeton] and/or [Aaron] of the likelihood of success or risks of the procedure(s) or treatment performed" on the late singer, "as the information would have so seriously upset [Aaron] that [he and his son] would not have been able to reasonably

consider the risks of refusing to have the medical procedure."

The Dentist Allegedly Prescribed Controlled Substances

In the lawsuit, Princeton detailed Aaron's individual visits to the doctor and dentist for treatment in June 2020 and April 2022, respectively. It claimed that the doctor prescribed the musician a controlled substance without checking the medical database to determine if he'd received "same or similar controlled substances from other sources."

The lawsuit also stated that after Aaron visited the dentist in April 2022, he had more visits over the next six months. During these visits, Mirabile allegedly kept prescribing him controlled substances, which the suit claims was made "without medical justification." The substances reportedly included "Hydrocodone and Oxycodone, as well as Alprazolam."

In the lawsuit, Princeton's lawyers claimed that both Mirabile and the doctor were "negligent and or/grossly negligent" in their treatment of the musician and that those prescriptions could be tied to his eventual overdose.

Aaron Carter's Son's Suit Also Accused The Pharmacy

Princeton's lawsuit also identified Walgreens as a defendant and the pharmacy that filled Aaron's prescriptions. It claimed that the pharmacy should have raised red flags over the type of medicine the musician was prescribed, especially after noting the "I'm All About You" singer's medical and psychiatric history.

The suit read that the pharmacy and its attendants should have recognized that the "type of controlled substances and the quantities that were distributed to Aaron were typically not consistent with what a general dentistry practice would provide to a patient." Princeton is seeking the court to grant unspecified damages for the "loss of love, affection, care" caused by the medical negligence.