After AACTA Awards sweep, ‘The Lost Flowers of Alice Hart’ is a red-hot Emmy contender

“The Lost Flowers of Alice Hart” features a powerhouse performance from veteran star Sigourney Weaver, who once again reminds us that she is one of the best in the business. The acclaimed Amazon Prime Video limited series follows a young girl who survives a violent upbringing and is then subsequently raised on a flower farm by her grandmother. Weaver plays the grandmother, June, and ties the entire series together with the sheer might of her performance. She propelled the story to greatness and, as a result, propelled the series to excellent reviews.

Robert Lloyd (Los Angeles Times) opined: “The series, which is sensitively written, expertly performed by actors young and old, and beautifully shot, is in no rush to give up its mysteries, and by drawing out the drama, what’s obvious in the story comes off as proportionally more subtle.”

Chris Vognar (The Wrap) explained: “Weaver is the emotional anchor of this series about trauma, memory, family and forgiveness — a thorny drama that crawls under your skin even as it struggles to stick a landing that does justice to what has been steadily built over seven tense hours.”

Mike Hale (New York Times) noted: “‘Lost Flowers’ is a reminder that when it is handled with skill, sophistication and a measure of restraint, melodrama can be as satisfying as any other style of storytelling.”

Max Gas (The AV Club) exclaimed: “A sweeping seven-part miniseries that starts as a matriarchal family drama but gradually blooms into a harrowing exploration of generational trauma and abuse and the lies we tell in the name of protecting ourselves and our loved ones.”

And Martin Carr (Yahoo! Movies) summarized: “‘The Lost Flowers of Alice Hart’ is an unflinching exploration of domestic abuse, which blossoms into a powerhouse drama.”

“Alice Hart” performed spectacularly at the AACTA Awards (the Australian Emmys). It was nominated for 12 awards and won four, including Best Miniseries/Telefeature. It also won Best TV Cinematography, Best TV Production Design, and Best TV Sound while Weaver was nominated for Best TV Drama Actress. It could well emulate the success of another Aussie export, “Top of the Lake, which won Best Miniseries/Telefeature at the AACTA Awards and then went on to score an Emmy bid for Best Limited Series.

The subject matter of “Alice Hart” is just to Emmy voters’ tastes in this category. The series follows characters with troubled pasts struggling through life. Similar shows such as “I May Destroy You,” “Unorthodox,” “Sharp Objects,” and Patrick Melrose” have all been nominated in this category for their measured and smart depictions of serious issues and subjects. “Alice Hart” could be next.

Plenty of limited series have been propelled to an Emmy nomination in this category thanks to a powerhouse performance such as Weaver delivered. Among these contenders: “I May Destroy You” starring Michaela Coel, “Patrick Melrose” featuring Benedict Cumberbatch, “Wolf Hall” with Mark Rylance, and “Olive Kitteridge” headlined by Frances McDormand.

While we aren’t expecting “Alice Hart” to compete in many other categories at the Emmys, that doesn’t hurt the show’s chances at a Best Limited Series nomination. Lots of shows have reaped this top bid with little other recognition. “Obi-Wan Kenobi” only received four Creative Emmy nominations to go with its Best Limited Series bid, which was its only Primetime Emmys citation. Similarly, “The Alienist” garnered just five Creative Emmy nominations along with its sole Primetime Emmy bid of Best Limited Series. And “The White Queen” was only nominated for three Creative Emmy awards and Best Limited Series.

