A new Whitney Cummings podcast examines the controversial life of Italian ex-PM Silvio Berlusconi: 'the Sopranos meets Pornhub'

Comedian, actress, writer and director Whitney Cummings hosts the Wondery podcast Bunga Bunga, on the rise and fall of Silvio Berlusconi, which debuted Tuesday.

The podcast goes deep into the scandalous life of the controversial Italian billionaire businessman-turned-politician — a reality-TV and real-estate mastermind, who managed to climb his way to the top political office of Italian prime minister. Berlusconi served as prime minster for nine years total, being elected for the first time in 1994.

But a 2010 prostitution scandal put his political career in hot water.

Cummings describes the podcast as “the Sopranos meets Pornhub,” and says she recently became intrigued by Berlusconi through Ronan Farrow’s book, Catch and Kill, and the story of Ambra Battilana Gutierrez, the Italian model who accused film producer Harvey Weinstein of sexual assault in 2015.

Former Italian Prime Minister and Forza Italia party leader, Silvio Berlusconi. (Photo by Andrea Pirri/NurPhoto via Getty Images) More

Story continues