A guide to Nick Cannon's kids, from Rise Messiah to Roc and Roe to Halo Marie

Nick Cannon's tribe keeps growing and growing — and we're just trying to keep up.

The Masked Singer and Wild 'n Out host, 42, welcomed his 12th child on Dec. 14. The baby, whose mother is Alyssa Scott, is Cannon's fifth new addition since June.

Scott — with whom Cannon shared son Zen — announced in early November that she's having his baby. She called the pregnancy a "miracle & a blessing"— as it's been one year since their son Zen's death.

To date, Cannon has had 12 children with six women. Seeing as he's mass producing and we're into the double digits, we decided we needed a breakdown of all the Cannon kids and their moms. So, let's meet the Cannons…

12. Halo Marie Cannon (b. December 2022)

Scott announced the arrival of her and Cannon's daughter in an emotional post on Instagram. The pair didn't find out the baby's sex until birth and the entertainer's reaction is caught on video. "December 14 2022. Our lives are forever changed," Scott began. "Zen is in every breath I take. I know his spirit was with us in the room that morning. I know he is watching down on us, he shows me signs everyday." Zen died at 5 months old as a result of brain cancer. "Zen I will hold onto this memory forever. I will remember the sound of Nicks voice saying 'it's a girl' and the look of everything we've been through flash across his face...My sweet girl, I got my surprise!"

11. Beautiful Zeppelin Cannon (b. November 2022)

Cannon's 11th child was born, appropriately, on 11/11. He called it a "beautiful day for Beautiful Zeppelin Cannon to arrive," and praised Abby De La Rosa, with whom he already shared twin sons, for her "tireless work of constant dedication, diligent effort and selfless love that you give to our children and myself." De La Rosa said Cannon was already wrapped around the baby's finger. De La Rosa, who has called her relationship with Cannon "open" and "polyamorous," also seemingly alluded to him having 11 children with six different women, saying, "Our family is wild but it's yours, no matter what."

10. Rise Messiah Cannon (b. September 2022)

Cannon's crew officially entered the double digits with the birth of Rise Messiah, a big biblical name, on Sept. 23. It is Cannon's third child with model Brittany Bell, and his second child in a two-week span (see: Onyx Ice Cole Cannon). The All That alum celebrated his latest "blessing," but revealed that it was "the most difficult labor and delivery I have ever witnessed." Bell went through "48 hours of excruciating pain and life-risking danger" to deliver the 10-pound baby boy. He described himself as "so indebted and grateful for the matriarch energy" and called Bell "the rock and foundation of my fatherhood journey. She has taught me so much about parenting, psychology, spirituality, love and just life in general." The couple also shares Powerful Queen and Golden Sagon.

9. Onyx Ice Cole Cannon (b. September 2022)

Lucky No. 9 — a baby girl given the gem name Onyx — was born Sept. 14, 2022 to Cannon and former Price Is Right model and photographer LaNisha Cole. This is their first child together. Cannon shared a photo with mom and baby moments after the child was born, vowing "to protect, provide, guide and love this child to the best of my abilities." He also called for critics to direct any negative comments about his open relationships — and multiple baby moms — to him and not his partners.

"In this moment of celebration and jubilee, I wish to mute any low vibrational frequencies and only rejoice with the Highest Class of Civilization who are truly aligned with our purpose here in this dimension," Cannon wrote on Instagram. "I've given up on attempting to define myself for the world or society... Hopefully I can teach Onyx the same, to not let others shame or ridicule her with their outside opinions, because when they do they are only projecting their own harsh experiences, pain and social programming onto her unblemished beauty." He added that he has "quite tough skin," but noted that "not everyone in my family has that same level of strength. He called Cole "one of the most guileless, peaceful and non-confrontational kind souls" and said she "only deserves to revel in this moment of blissful joy."

8. Legendary Love Cannon (b. June 2022)

Cannon's eighth child — a baby boy with the big name, in size and meaning, Legendary — was his first with model/Wild 'n Out regular/Selling Sunset star Bre Tiesi. The child, called Legend, was born on June 28. Tiesi, who was previously married to NFL QB Johnny Manziel, said Cannon — or "Daddy," as she called him — "showed the f up for us [during the natural home birth]. I couldn't of done it without you." She revealed that she attempted to naturally induce labor at 41 weeks with "lots of sexy time," so the baby could be born before Cannon had to go out of town. News that the couple was expecting — via gender reveal party photos — surfaced one month after he vowed he had gone celibate. His unsuccessful attempt at celibacy came on the advice of his therapist after he welcomed four children with three different women in under a year.

7. Zen Scott Cannon (b. June 2021, d. December 2021)

The America's Got Talent alum had his seventh child, Zen, with model Alyssa Scott, who also appeared on Wild 'n Out. Born on June 23, 2021, Zen was diagnosed with a brain tumor and died just five months later, on Dec. 5. Cannon said, when revealing Zen's death, that he was "so grateful to my entire family for coming together" to spend time with Zen — a name meaning peaceful and calm — in his final weeks. He called Scott "the strongest woman" and "best mom." On the first anniversary of Zen's death, Cannon announced the launch of Zen’s Light, a pediatric care foundation, in the baby's memory.

Nick Cannon, Alyssa Scott and Zen. (Photo: Nick Cannon Show)

5 and 6. Zion Mixolydian and Zillion Heir Cannon (b. June 2021)

Cannon's second set of twins is a joint production between him and former radio personality De La Rosa. Zion, a name meaning "highest point," and "Zilly," whose money-centric name speaks for itself, were born June 14, 2021. De La Rosa said that having a child with Cannon "was something we were manifesting" for a while before they learned they were expecting twins. She shared that they previously suffered a pregnancy loss the year before. Of their relationship, she said they became friends after meeting while hosting radio shows at rival stations — and soon friends "turn[ed] into family."

4. Powerful Queen Cannon (b. December 2020)

Cannon became a father for the fourth time after welcoming a daughter with a very empowering name, Powerful Queen, on Dec. 24, 2020. This is his second child with Bell, who called Cannon "my rock through the most intense yet empowering natural water birth." The birth also marked the first of four kids Cannon had with three women in a six month period. Of the baby spree, he said, “I’m like a seahorse out here with how I’m procreating." But being serious, he added, "I’m having these kids on purpose. It ain’t no accident!"

3. Golden Sagon Cannon (b. February 2017)

Cannon's third offspring, also with Bell, is his Golden child. The boy was born Feb. 22, 2017. As the boy started second grade — at just 5 years old — Cannon said he takes "none of the credit" for his smarts, saying he "gets his genius from his Mamma!"

1. and 2. Monroe and Moroccan Scott Cannon (b. April 2011)

"Dem babies" need no introduction, do they? Cannon's first set of twins are with his then-wife Mariah Carey. The couple experienced pregnancy loss before they had their babies, on April 30, 2011. The public was so excited to see them that they were introduced to the world in their own 20/20 special. As for their names, Moroccan was inspired by the decor on the top floor of Carey's NYC apartment, where Cannon proposed; Monroe was named after Marilyn Monroe, one of Carey's inspirations. The pair, who separated in 2014 and divorced two years later, remained friendly post-split and have hit the carpet with their kids since they parted ways. Cannon said in July 2022, "I will never have a love like I had with Mariah. ... It was literally like a fairy tale."

However, it's unclear how Carey feels about his baby-making spree. In November 2021, Carey gave a very Mariah answer when asked whether Roc and Roe would be spending the holidays with their step-siblings. "Is it step?" she replied, adding the shade, "I don't think it's step if you're not married to the person." She went on to say, "I don’t know about that," with a laugh. "That's a different interview for you." As if in response, Cannon posted a Christmas photo of Roc and Roe with step-siblings Golden and Powerful Queen. He posted a separate photo of twins Zilly and Zion, seemingly unable to get all six kids together at once. His post also included a throwback of baby Zen.

Exes Mariah Carey and Nick Cannon with Roe and Roc at the 2018 Kids' Choice Awards. (Photo: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)

This story was originally published on Sept. 15, 2022 at 4:05 p.m. ET and has been updated.