Alicia Silverstone, Kenan Thompson, Shannen Doherty and more come out for 90s Con

The Clueless gang was happy to be back together. (Photo: Nick Cinea, courtesy of Thats4Entertainment)

Some familiar faces stepped back in time a few decades this weekend. Casts of beloved movies and shows of that era — Clueless, All That, Charmed, Beverly Hills, 90210 and more — caught up with fans and each other at 90s Con, an event That's4Entertainment held at the Connecticut Convention Center in Hartford.

Here are some of the highlights:

Clueless

Clueless stars Breckin Meyer, Elisa Donovan, Stacey Dash and Cher herself, Alicia Silverstone, had a way enjoyable time, recreating scenes from the 1995 movie. They even played a round of "Suck and Blow."

All That

Yep, that's Saturday Night Live star Kenan Thompson with his All That co-stars, including Lori Beth Dernberg, Danny Tamberelli and Kel Mitchell. It was a surprise to fans when he joined the others onstage.

All That cast members reunite at 90s Con. (Photo: Nick Cinea, courtesy of Thats4Entertainment)

Sadly, Amanda Bynes, who had been scheduled to make her first public appearance since the end of her conservatorship at the event, canceled at the last minute. According to reports, Bynes has been placed on a psychiatric hold (known as 5150), after she was found naked and alone, wandering around downtown Los Angeles on Sunday.

Charmed

Shannen Doherty was there, alongside her Charmed cast, including Drew Fuller, Brian Krause, Dorian Gregory, Rose McGowan and Holly Marie Combs.

The cast of Charmed sat down together for 90s Con. (Photo: Nick Cinea, courtesy of Thats4Entertainment)

Even Alyssa Milano, who starred on the saga about good witches after Doherty left the show at the end of the third season, was excited to see the family portrait: "This makes me happy for the OG Charmed fans," she wrote on social media. "What a gift!"

During the period where fans asked questions of the cast, Doherty defended the reboot of the show that debuted in 1998. An attendee booed the new version, and the actress declared it "not cool." She added, "Don't boo to people who supply literally hundreds and hundreds of people with their job."

Doherty also emphasized that the new Charmed is connecting with its own audience.

"I've met a lot of people that have bonded just like all of you have bonded, right where this Charmed got you through a lot of life experiences [and] brought you and your family close to get closer together, there's a whole other generation that felt the same thing with the new Charmed," she said, according to People. "It may be for all of us to be like 'Well, it would be nice to be asked to be on the show,' but you know, when they created their own thing and did it, I applaud them for supplying a lot of jobs. And they're incredibly nice people, FYI."

Beverly Hills, 90210

The stars of Beverly Hills, 90210 gathered without Doherty, who departed the teen drama after the fourth season. Rebecca Gayheart, who played the doomed wife of the late Luke Perry's character, Dylan McKay, plus original cast members Ian Ziering, Tori Spelling, Jennie Garth and Jason Priestley appeared for the panel discussion.

Beverly Hills, 90210 alums take the stage at 90s Con. (Photo: Nick Cinea, courtesy of Thats4Entertainment)

Sabrina the Teenage Witch

Melissa Joan Hart was on hand to toast the '90s with some of the people that she spent as much as seven seasons working with, from 1996 to 2003.

Recognize the Sabrina the Teenage Witch cast? (Photo: Nick Cinea, courtesy of Thats4Entertainment)

Hocus Pocus

And while we're on the subject of witches, Sanderson sister Kathy Najimy met up with Thora Birch, Vinessa Shaw, Jason Marsden and Omri Katz. You might not recognize Marsden by sight, but he's the voice of the helpful black cat, Thackery Binx.

Buffy the Vampire Slayer

Buffy the Vampire Slayer fan favorites Marc Blucas, Kristine Sutherland, Julie Benz, Clare Kramer, Charisma Carpenter and James Marsters were in the house. (Photo: Nick Cinea, courtesy of Thats4Entertainment)

That's quite a showing from Sunnydale!

The Wonder Years

Danica McKellar and Olivia D'Abo reminisced about the coming-of-age ABC show.

Olivia D'Abo and Danica McKellar hugged it out at 90s Con. (Photo: Nick Cinea, courtesy of Thats4Entertainment)

McKellar told Yahoo Entertainment ahead of 90s Con that she still feels "very close" to her character, Winnie Cooper.

Winnie Cooper on The Wonder Years, Danica McKellar, visits 90s Con. (Photo: Astrida Valigorsky/Getty Images)

Saved by the Bell

Bayside High alums Mark-Paul Gosselaar, Mario Lopez and Elizabeth Berkley snagged some time together, almost 30 years after the debut of their show.

Saved by the Bell alums Mark-Paul Gosselaar and Mario Lopez have always been friends behind the scenes. (Photo: Instagram)

Old friends Elizabeth Berkley and Mark-Paul Gosselaar attend 90s Con. (Photo: Instagram)

Lopez also posed with Candace Cameron Bure.

Full House alum Candace Cameron Bure and Mario Lopez, from Saved by the Bell, snap a photo at 90s Con. (Photo: Instagram)

Full House

Bure and two of her co-stars from both Full House and its revival, Fuller House, Andrea Barber and Dave Coulier, shared video of themselves deliriously tired on the way to the event. Bure said they were also picking up Jodie Sweetin.

Boy banders

The '90s wouldn't have been the same without the boy band craze, driven by groups like *NSYNC and 98 Degrees. Chris Kirkpatrick and Joey Fatone, of the former hitmakers and Jeff Timmons, of the "Because of You" crooners, were there to represent.

Chris Kirkpatrick, Jeff Timmons and Joey Fatone brought the screams. (Photo: Nick Cinea, courtesy of Thats4Entertainment)

The next 90s Con is scheduled for Sept. 15-17 in Tampa, Fla.