'90 Day: The Single Life': Natalie Wants To Reconcile With Mike After Josh Split
This week on "90 Day: The Single Life," Natalie is wondering if a reconciliation with Michael is possible after her mom orchestrates a meet-up between the three of them. Meanwhile, Ruben reveals to Miss Debbie that Julian told him about her past relationship with Oussama, and Chantel is debating giving Giannis another chance after he left her unimpressed on their snail festival date. "90 Day: The Single Life" airs Mondays at 8/7c on TLC.