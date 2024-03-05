“90 Day”: Miss Debbie Admits She's 'Embarrassed' to Explain Why She Dated Oussama Who Is 43 Years Younger

The Georgia peach defended her past '90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way' relationship to a new love saying it was "no fly by night decision" to move to Morocco for the artist

TLC Miss Debbie and Reuben talk about her last relationship.

90 Day: The Single Life's Miss Debbie is understandably hesitant to dive into her former relationship with Oussama with someone new.

When her son, Julien, blabbed about Debbie’s crazy, on-screen breakup with her new beau, the Georgia native admitted to holding some indignity over the 43-year age gap relationship.

“I haven’t told Reuben about Oussama because I’m embarrassed about it,” Debbie told the cameras. “I want this to be my moment to find true love, and I don’t want Julien, you know, messing it up and not giving the relationship the chance that it deserves.”

After the conversation with Julien, Reuben admitted he wasn’t sure what to make of Debbie’s past — be it the romance in general, or the large age gap.

“I don’t want to spin my wheels and waste my time if there’s something still lingering from her past,” Reuben shared in a confessional. “It’s not fair to me, and it keeps raising a doubt. It’s in the back of my mind, and I want to be able to get it settled.”

Related: 90 Day's Debbie Has Found a New Man Who Wants to 'Make Love,' but She's Shy After 14-Year Sex Drought (Exclusive)

TLC Reuben and Miss Debbie on their Miami date.

Despite the bit of embarrassment, Debbie defended her decision to pursue Oussama, who was 24 when she moved to Morocco with the intent to marry him.

“It was no fly by night, wild hare, impulsive decisions,” she told Reuben. “I had known this gentleman for several years, and he acted even way older than me. I moved there with the intention we were gonna get married and open an on-site art studio to help other artists. However, he backed out. And I said, ‘Fine, I’m not begging any man to take me.’”

Oussama and Debbie bonded over their shared love of painting. While Miss Debbie was ready to move to Morocco for good, Oussama seemed to want a ticket to America with her. Their romance ended in flames when Oussama gave an ultimatum: they either move to America together so he can continue his art career or they split.

Debbie has since revealed she no longer speaks to Oussama, despite his best attempts. However, she does help to fund his family.

Related: 90 Day's Miss Debbie Is on to the Next After Recent Date Slammed Oussama's Age: 'Already Met Somebody' New

For Reuben, it was a lot to process, but their relationship didn’t seem to waver. “I can understand you wanted to chase love or a dream,” he told her. “I’ve had failures as well.”

Although, the Miami resident admitted: “I do have concerns, is it really over in a romantic way?”

As the couple put the conversation aside, Reuben told cameras he’ll take Debbie’s declaration of her love for Oussama being over on “face value.”

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

90 Day: The Single Life airs Mondays at 8 p.m. ET on TLC.



For more People news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on People.