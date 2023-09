In this week’s episode of “90 Day: The Last Resort” the couples worked through their issues in group therapy together. Kalani and Asuelu had a therapy session on their own, where Kalani revevaled the bombshell news that her husband has “cheated the whole time” in their relationship. “90 Day: The Last Resort” airs Mondays at 9pm PT/ET on TLC, MAX, and discovery+.

