'90 Day Fiancé' Star Jason Hitch Dies of COVID-19 Complications at 45

JASON HITCH

TLC

Former 90 Day Fiancé star Jason Hitch has died. He was 45.

Hitch died from complications due to COVID-19 Tuesday, his sister Shannon told TMZ, which was first to report the news of his death. He was not vaccinated, she said.

He died in a Florida ICU and his family was able to be by his side when he died, the outlet reports.

In a statement to PEOPLE on Wednesday, TLC said: "We are saddened to hear about the passing of Jason Hitch and send our sincere condolences to his family and friends at this time."

Hitch, a Florida native and U.S. Army veteran, starred in season two of 90 Day Fiancé in 2014. He married Cassia Taraves after she moved to the United States from Brazil.

RELATED: 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days: Caleb and Alina Make a Plan to Meet After More Than 13 Years

The show followed the couple after Hitch traveled to Curitiba, Brazil, to help Taraves move to his hometown, Spring Hill.

"Cassia getting bored here has been on my mind," Hitch told the cameras during a confessional shortly after the pair arrived back in the U.S., adding that he worried she may not enjoy the weather or the local entertainment.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

"The next 90 days is gonna be tough," Hitch said. "I hope that I can fix all that."

Soon after tying the knot, Taraves and Hitch started a mail-order snack business called Gifting Fun. In 2017, the pair separated. They filed for divorce a year later in 2018.

As information about the coronavirus pandemic rapidly changes, PEOPLE is committed to providing the most recent data in our coverage. Some of the information in this story may have changed after publication. For the latest on COVID-19, readers are encouraged to use online resources from the CDC, WHO and local public health departments. PEOPLE has partnered with GoFundMe to raise money for the COVID-19 Relief Fund, a GoFundMe.org fundraiser to support everything from frontline responders to families in need, as well as organizations helping communities. For more information or to donate, click here.