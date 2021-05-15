90 Day Fiancé's Big Ed Makes Hilarious Cameo Video for Pete Davidson: 'Understand You're a Huge Fan'

90 Day Fiancé star Big Ed is returning the love after finding out that Pete Davidson is a big fan of his.

PEOPLE has the exclusive first look at a hilarious Cameo message Ed, 55, filmed for the Saturday Night Live star, 27 — who revealed earlier this month that Ed is one celebrity he would freak out about seeing in real life.

As the fun-filled video begins, Ed sings and dances along to Elvis Presley's "Hound Dog" while wearing a chicken hat and a pair of fuzzy slippers before delivering his special message to Davidson.

"Yo Pete, what's up my brother from another mother?" he says. "Listen, I'm in San Diego just killing it right now. Well, killing it because I'm hotter than heck. Anyways Pete, I understand you're a huge fan of the show."

Ed adds, "Dude, you made my day. So thank you so much for being a fan of the show, and a fan of Big Ed. As far as love goes, I really suck at it. But something I'm having a lot of fun with is I put a chicken on my head and I dance around my living room for people."

Ed also went on to pass on his own compliments to Davidson. "But listen, the whole Cameo team found out that you're a fan of big ed and they're a fan of you. I absolutely love you on The King of Staten Island, I believe, and then, of course, Saturday Night Live," he says. "You're the funniest."

"From Big Ed, giving you some love you're the best, god bless you and I'll see you soon — take care, man," he continues, before inviting Davidson to visit him, his mother and his dog. "By the way, come down to San Diego, kick it with my mom and Teddy. We'll go drink some Malbec or do whatever you want. And thanks again for the love."

Earlier this month, while appearing on the Breakfast Club, Davidson opened up about his love for 90 Day Fiancé — and Ed in particular.

"He's a riot, dude," Davidson said. "He's so fun to watch. I'm obsessed with that guy."

"I'm obsessed with all of them. I wouldn't get freaked out if I saw Leonardo DiCaprio but if I saw Big Ed walking down 6th Ave I would lose my f— mind," the Hit Job star joked. "I would go insane."

Asked whether Davidson was likely to run into the reality star in New York City, the comedian replied that unfortunately, Ed doesn't live in the area.

"He lives in San Diego and his mom actually just moved in with him as well" added Davidson, who has spent plenty of time living with his mother as well. "And he has a little dog named Teddy. Why do I know all of this?"