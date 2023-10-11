90 Day Fiancé’s Alexei and Loren Speak Out About Terrorist Attacks in Israel
‘90 Day Fiancé’s Alexei and Loren are addressing the war in Israel, following the terrorist attacks by Hamas that began Saturday. Alexei, an Israel native, gives an update on his and his family's well-being and expresses the pain he's feeling. The terrorist attacks come after Alexei and Loren have discussed moving their family to Alexei's home country multiple times during the last season of their TLC show, 'Loren & Alexei: After the 90 Days.'