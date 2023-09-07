9 Top Ways To Get Around In the Harry Potter Universe

I’m a huge fan of the Harry Potter movies and books. I can re-watch those films over and over again and still never find a way to get bored. The magic always returns to me to the Wizarding World one way or another. But, one thing that’s stood out to me over the years is that the transportation in Harry Potter is freaking amazing.

Like, think about it - there are so many amazing ways to travel in Harry Potter books and movies, from trains to magical ways that you’d never even imagine. Today, I wanted to take a look at some of the best ways and rank them.

By Alexandra Ramos