9 movies you didn’t realise were sequels

Sequels can seem cynical sometimes. Like they’re just put together to ride on the coattails of original movies, cashing in on a former film’s success.

But some follow-up flicks can’t even get that right – with audiences blissfully unaware that the movie they’re watching exists in a completely different universe.

Here’s a bunch of the most surprising examples.

1. My Blue Heaven is the sequel to Goodfellas

Trust us, we’re as blown away by this one as you are. As it turns out, My Blue Heaven, released BEFORE Goodfellas, is technically a sequel to Martin Scorsese’s classic gangster epic.

That’s because it’s based on the same book as Goodfellas, but covers the period that takes place after that movie ends. It was written by Nora Ephron, who contributed to the Goodfellas script via in-depth research.

2. The Silence Of The Lambs is the sequel to Manhunter

The Silence Of The Lambs is the one of the most acclaimed horror thrillers of all time.

It won the Best Picture Oscar, in addition to four other Academy Awards. And yet it’s rarely mentioned when people discuss the best sequels ever made, mainly because people seem to have forgotten it was actually a follow-up to Manhunter, Michael Mann’s ‘80s neon take on Dr. Hannibal Lecter.

If you haven’t seen it, it’s definitely worth hunting out.

3. The Colour Of Money is the sequel to The Hustler

Despite the fact Paul Newman’s playing exactly the same character, many of The Colour Of Money’s audience didn’t realise that the movie was a direct sequel to The Hustler, mainly because most of them weren’t even born when the original was released.

The Hustler came out in 1961, Colour Of Money hit cinemas in 1986 – 25 years after the original. That’s some Boyhood / Before Sunrise commitment to continuing a narrative!

4. Soldier is the sequel to Blade Runner

Loads of critics were operating under the misapprehension that Blade Runner 2049 was the first sequel to Blade Runner, conveniently forgetting Paul WS Anderson’s spiritual follow-up, which is packed with references to Philip K Dick’s work, and includes some of Blade Runner’s vehicles as part of the set design, and is technically in the same universe.

5. Everybody Wants Some is the sequel to Dazed and Confused

