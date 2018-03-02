9 most controversial Oscar snubs of 2018

In a perfect world, every single one of our favourite movies would get multiple Oscar nominations. And, while we understand there’s never enough awards to go around, sometimes we really can’t fathom the decision-making process when it comes to the process of choosing who gets celebrated.

The following films and people definitely deserved recognition at the ultimate movie awards show.

1. Michael Stuhlbarg, Best Supporting Actor – Call Me By Your Name

The man who delivered everyone’s favourite Call Me By Your name speech (seriously, it’s the best part of the movie) had quite a year. Appearing in not just one, but THREE Oscar contenders (he also pops up in The Post and The Shape Of Water) Stuhlbarg seemed like a guaranteed Best Supporting Actor pick.

Of the three, Call Me By Your Name was the most impressive, but he didn’t end up being nominated for anything, which is a huge shame. Our best guess is that his trio of fantastic performances split the vote, which seems a bit unfair.

2. James Franco, Best Actor – The Disaster Artist

It’s the sort of turn the Academy loves to celebrate. A larger than life figure (see Jim Carrey’s Andy Kaufman nomination for Man On The Moon) who’s a part of an industry the Academy voters understand (see The Artist’s multiple wins) and the movie even ends with an affectionate joke about the Oscars!

What went wrong? Well, quite a lot – with James Franco being accused of sexual harassment during the voting window, the terrible headlines could have significantly harmed his campaign.

3. Paddington 2, Best Picture – Paddington 2

Okay, now we’d like to talk about movies aimed at kids. The Oscar voters rejected Paddington 2 and BOSS BABY has a Best Animated Oscar nomination. We’re not even going to try to understand why ONE OF THE MOST DELIGHTFUL FILMS EVER MADE didn’t get recognition at this year’s ceremony, when Boss Baby (Boss Baby!) did.

Don’t get us started on Paddington 2 losing out on Best British film to Three Billboards at the BAFTAs. It’s almost enough to make us throw our marmalade sandwiches at the wall in disgust (almost, but not quite – marmalade’s too delicious to waste).

4. Barry Keoghan, Best Supporting Actor – The Killing Of A Sacred Deer

Okay, so we do sort-of understand why Killing Of A Sacred Deer was completely snubbed at the 2018 Oscars – it’s a super-dark horror film that makes you squirm in your seat more than it makes you stand up and applaud.

But it contained a performance that was the equal of anything released in the past twelve months; Barry Keoghan’s mesmerisingly sinister turn as as Martin, a young man stalking Colin Farrell’s heart surgeon Steven. Farrell himself praised Keoghan’s performance, it’s a shame the Academy didn’t.