9 celebrities who paid tribute to Hollywood icons with their 2021 Met Gala looks

Celebrities honored iconic Hollywood stars with their 2021 Met Gala looks. John Springer Collection / Contributor / Getty Images / John Shearer / WireImage

The "In America: A Lexicon of Fashion" Met Gala was held in New York City on Monday.

Many celebrities paid homage to Hollywood icons with their outfits on fashion's biggest night.

Kendall Jenner celebrated Audrey Hepburn, and Yara Shahidi channeled Josephine Baker.

Taraji P. Henson was inspired by Diana Ross. Mike Coppola/Staff/Arturo Holmes/MG21/Getty Images

Kaia Gerber's dress looked like a replica of Bianca Jagger's 1981 Met Gala gown.

Kaia Gerber was inspired by Bianca Jagger. Ron Galella / Contributor / Theo Wargo / Getty Images

Gerber's black Oscar de la Renta ball gown was simple aside from its neckline. Floral detailing weaved together between daring cutouts to create the trim.

The dress looked all but identical to Jagger's 1981 dress, and Gerber even styled her hair in similar curls.

Kendall Jenner wore a more daring version of a dress Audrey Hepburn wore in "My Fair Lady."

Kendall Jenner was inspired by Audrey Hepburn. John Springer Collection / Contributor / Getty Images / John Shearer / WireImage

Jenner's Givenchy dress offered a modernized version of the gown Hepburn wore in the 1964 film.

The gowns had similar sleeves and necklines, and they had the same pattern of embellishments flowing out from the center of the dress. But unlike Hepburn's gown, the base of Jenner's dress was entirely sheer.

Jenner's thick choker and updo also channeled Hepburn.

Multiple American icons inspired Billie Eilish's look for the night, but her dress' connection to Marilyn Monroe was obvious.

Billie Eilish was inspired by Marilyn Monroe. YouTube/Kevin Mazur/Getty/Vogue

Eilish stunned in an off-the-shoulder Oscar de la Renta dress that had a 15-foot train and a corset bodice.

The neckline and bodice looked like the dress Marilyn Monroe wore to the 1951 Academy Awards, as did Eilish's short, blonde hair.

Eilish told Keke Palmer that she drew inspiration from holiday Barbies when designing the custom gown, but Marilyn Monroe and Grace Kelly also heavily influenced the dress' design, according to The New York Times.

The Times reports that she brought photos of both Monroe and Kelly to her meetings with the Oscar de la Renta team as they created the gown.

Yara Shahidi took inspiration from Josephine Baker for her Met Gala dress.

Yara Shahidi was inspired by Josephine Baker. Bettmann / Contributor / John Shearer / Getty Images

Yara Shahidi's strapless Christian Dior gown echoed a dress the activist and artist Josephine Baker wore while performing in 1951.

Shahidi's column dress was covered in intricate beading from head to toe. A thin belt broke up the shape, and she wore the outfit with coordinating gloves. A sheer cape completed the look.

Anok Yai's look was inspired by Josephine Baker as well.

Anok Yai was inspired by Josephine Baker. General Photographic Agency / Stringer / Arturo Holmes/MG21 / Contributor / Getty Images

Like Baker's 1928 ensemble, model Anok Yai's Met Gala dress had a low-cut neckline and was complemented by a feathered boa.

Silver flowers, moons, and stars were embroidered all over the custom Oscar de la Renta dress.

Gemma Chan's dress honored Anna May Wong, the first Chinese-American actress to become internationally famous.

Gemma Chan was inspired by Anna May Wong. Kevin Mazur/MG21/Getty Images For The Met Museum/Vogue/John Kobal Foundation/Getty Images

The dragon pattern on her Prabal Gurung minidress resembled a gown Wong wore in the 1934 film "Limehouse Blues."

An oversized, green bow that flowed into a train tied the dress together.

Emily Blunt's Miu Miu dress was inspired by a gown Hedy Lamarr wore in "Ziegfeld Girl."

Emily Blunt was inspired by Hedy Lamarr. Archive Photos / Stringer / John Shearer / WireImage / Getty Images

Blunt's ensemble paid homage to Lamarr's iconic star-covered outfit thanks to their similar structures and headpieces.

Crystals that moved as Blunt walked covered the bodice and skirt of the dress, and a white cape extended over her chest and flowed down her back.

Gabrielle Union wore a dress modeled after Cicely Tyson on Met Gala Monday.

Gabrielle Union was inspired by Cicely Tyson. MediaPunch / Bauer-Griffin / Contributor / Michael Ochs Archives / Getty Images

Union wore an Iris van Herpen gown to the actual Met Gala, but earlier in the day, she wore a Samantha Black dress she had custom-made to honor Cicely Tyson.

"My tribute to an American Icon," Union wrote in an Instagram post about the dress. "I wanted to honor Ms. Cicely Tyson and the dress she wore to the 1974 Emmys (one of my favorite red carpet looks of all time) by asking one of my favorite designers to create this dress as an homage to Ms Tyson."

Union's minidress looked like a shorter version of Tyson's multicolored floral dress.

Tyson died in January 2021.

