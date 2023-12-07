Here are the 9 alums competing on ‘Big Brother Reindeer Games’

It’s not nine lords a leaping but nine alums competing again in the “Big Brother” house. “Big Brother Reindeer Games” unveiled its full cast on Thursday and it’s probably who you might’ve expected.

The cast features five “Big Brother” champs — Cody Calafiore, Nicole Franzel, Taylor Hale, Josh Martinez and Xavier Prather — in addition to Season 12 America’s Favorite Player Britney Haynes and reigning Season 25 AFP Cameron Hardin (Taylor, of course, also won AFP). Rounding out the cast are “BB” legends Frankie Grande and Danielle Reyes.

The inclusion of Britney, Frankie and Danielle isn’t too surprising since they were the ones who activated the multiverse on Season 25 with the Time Laser and unleashed “Reindeer Games” when they attempted to fix it on the finale last month.

The six-episode series, which premieres Monday, Dec. 11 and will air over two weeks, will see the former houseguests donning their best/ugliest Christmas sweaters to compete in three holiday-themed competitions per episode, with one person being eliminated at the end of each one after the Santa’s Showdown comp. The final four will then face off for the $100,000 grand prize. As previously announced, fellow alums Derek Xiao, Tiffany Mitchell and Jordan Lloyd will serve as their elves to guide them through the game.

Unlike the mothership series, “Reindeer Games” is the players will not live in the house or evict each other. The whole season will also be filmed prior to its premiere.

See the “Reindeer Games” CBS air schedule below (all times ET). The series will also stream on Paramount+.

Monday, Dec. 11

8-10 p.m.: series premiere

Tuesday, Dec. 12

9-10 p.m.

Thursday, Dec. 14

8-9 p.m.

Monday, Dec. 18

9-10 p.m.

Tuesday, Dec. 19

9-10 p.m.

Thursday, Dec. 21

8-9 p.m.: finale

