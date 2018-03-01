9 to 5 reboot on the way with Dolly Parton, Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin in the mix

A reboot of classic 80s office comedy 9 to 5 is on the way, and it may feature the movie’s original stars too.

According to Deadline, 20th Century Fox is working up a new take on the film, with three young women battling workplace chauvinism, a topic that’s scorching hot following the rise of the #MeToo and Time’s Up movements.

Dolly Parton, Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin are all said to be ‘eager’ to get involved.

Fox is reportedly trying to entice writer and actress Rashida Jones to pen a script, along with Patricia Resnick, who wrote the original screenplay, and has since worked on shows like Mad Men.

The original movie, released in 1980, found Parton, Fonda and Tomlin as office workers railing against their sexist and exploitative boss, played by Dabney Coleman.

They eventually exact their revenge on him by kidnapping him, and exposing a crooked embezzlement scheme, while introducing schemes like equal pay for male and female employees in his absence.

As well as featuring in the American Film Institute’s Top 100 funniest movies, and being one of the highest-grossing comedies of all time, it is also famous for Parton’s theme tune.

Her track 9 to 5 went to number one around the world, and was nominated for an Oscar.

