80s TV star Heather Locklear in rehab after domestic violence arrest

Heather Locklear has entered a rehab facility for substance abuse, after she was arrested last month for domestic violence and assaulting police officers.

A source who spoke to Entertainment Tonight said that she is ‘getting the help she finally needs’, and has struggled with substance abuse ‘for years’.

According to reports her daughter Ava, who Locklear had with ex-husband Richie Sambora of Bon Jovi, was the catalyst for the 56-year-old actress seeking help.

“Ava begged her mom to go to rehab,” the source aded. “After Heather finally agreed, Ava went away with her father to get a break from it all.

“[She] wants her mother to get clean and sober once and for all. Richie is done helping. He is happy to be with Ava and is focusing on taking time out to spend time with his daughter during a very difficult time.

“Her family feels like she needs to cut herself off from some ‘not so healthy’ friends and start a cleaner life. They are rallying around her in hopes this time will be different and she will complete her program.”

Locklear following her arrest last month (Credit: Bang Showbiz)

Locklear was arrested at her home on February 25, after police were called to attend an incident of domestic violence.

She was accused of attacking her boyfriend Chris Heisser, and then attacking the three policemen who arrived at the scene.

After being taken to hospital for evaluation, she was jailed, and then bailed the following day.

Locklear is best known for her roles in TV shows like Dynasty, Melrose Place, T.J. Hooker and Spin City.

Recently she appeared in an episode of US sitcom Fresh Off The Boat, as well as a guest role in Tyler Perry’s now-cancelled political drama series Too Close To Home.

