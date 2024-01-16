The 80s Fashion Revival — How to Shop the Trend in 2024

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission.

Fashion is dictated by two things: history and music. WWII saw the rise of women entering the workforce, filling roles that required more suiting and utilitarian styles. The traditional suit jacket became feminine: nipped-in waist and rounded shoulders, all constructed in lighter fabrics. Thus, Dior’s Bar Jacket was born. Inversely, post-war groups like punks and hippies influenced rebellious styles, introducing denim and leather into the mainstream.

So, as 80s trends cycle back into fashion, it comes as no surprise why. Boxy blazers and suits inspire ideas of power dressing as Gen Z enters the workforce. Spandex and athleticwear have become popular as culture obsesses over monetizing self-image, and global warming has led to more second-hand shopping for durable fabrics like denim. Not to mention, these trends have been influenced by your favorite artists, from Rihanna to Karol G.

If you’re shopping for a few trendy pieces in 2024 or want to do a total closet re-haul, look no further. We’ve outlined the best 80s fashion picks, analyzing user reviews, that will make great additions to your closet this year and for years to come.

Best 80s Denim

Stacking denim jackets and pants, when done right, is the easiest and most cost-effective way to feed into the 80s trend because you more than likely have these two items in your closet. However, also factor in silhouettes and washes with your look. Baggy and relaxed fits thrived in this era as flare and bootcut subsided, all cast light or acid washes.

Abercrombie & Fitch Drapey Denim Shirt Jacket

Currently available in women’s XXS-XL

$100

Buy Now on A&F

Everlane Curvy Way-High Jean

Currently available in women’s 27-35

$83 $118 30% off

Buy Now on Everlane

Wrangler Rugged Wear Unlined Denim Jacket

Currently available in men’s S-6X

$49.99

Buy Now on Amazon

Everlane 4-Way Stretch Organic Jean

Currently available in men’s 28-40

$69 $98 30% off

Buy Now on Everlane

Abercrombie & Fitch Pleated Denim Mini Skirt

Currently available in women’s 24-34

$60

Buy Now on A&F

Levi's Trucker Jacket

Currently available in men’s XS-3X

$89.50

Buy Now On Amazon

Abercrombie & Fitch Baggy Jean

Currently available in men’s 28-40

$90

Buy Now on A&F

Best 80s Power Suiting

The Power Suit’s single most important characteristic is sharp tailoring. If you’re shopping for the perfect blazer or pants to kick off 2024 with confidence, tailoring is key. Look for jackets that have a bit of shape, like nipped waists or broad shoulders. Or, if you’re in the market for pants, shop for pants with front darts and pleats.

Everlane Performance Chino Blazer

Currently available in men’s XS-XXL

$132 $188 30% off

Buy Now on Everlane

The Drop Blake Long Blazer

Currently available in women’s XXS-5X

$74.90

Buy Now on Amazon

Veronica Beard Miller Dickey Jacket

Currently available in women’s 00-16

$695

Buy Now on Nordstrom

Abercrombie & Fitch Sloan Tailored Switch

Currently available in women’s 23-37

$90

Buy Now on A&F

Ted Baker London Thomas Stretch Wool Blend Sport Coat

Currently available in men’s 36-48

$698

Buy Now on Nordstrom

Cemi Ceri High Waist Dress Pants

Currently available in women’s S-5X

$28.99

Buy Now on Amazon

Bonobos Stretch Slim Fit Dress Pants

Currently available in men’s 29-40

$119

Buy Now on Nordstrom

Best 80s Athleticwear

We enjoy a bit of spandex in our looks. It shows off the curves we love to flaunt and looks perfect when layered under other pieces. When shopping this trend, reach for athleticwear, which thrived in the 80s. Bodysuits, leggings, compression tops, you name it. Not only are these styles relevant for 2024, but their duality of style and function means they’re perfect for breaking a sweat in.

AUTOMET Unitard Bodysuits

Currently available in women’s XS-XL

$18.59 $25.99 28% off

Buy Now on Amazon

Currently available in women’s XXS-6XL

$88

Buy Now on Girlfriend Collective

Savage x Fenty Locked & Lifted High-Waist Legging

Currently available in women’s XS-4X

$84.85

Buy Now on Savage x Fenty

Currently available in men’s XS-4X

$35

Buy Now on Amazon

Abercrombie & Fitch One-Shoulder Slim Tank

Currently available in women’s XXS-XXL

$50

Buy Now on A&F

Under Armour Leggings

Currently available in men’s XS-4X

$35

Buy Now on Amazon

Best 80s Leather

A classic 80s style is the leather jacket and simple white tee. However, we’ve evolved past that. Leather (and vegan leather) products come in all styles, from blazers and button-downs to even socks and jeans (like Bottega Veneta’s previous collections). It’s time to live your leather daddy dreams in 2024.

Amazon's The Drop Anouk Blazer

Currently available in men’s XS-3X

$40.78 $79.90 49% off

Buy Now on Amazon

Abercrombie & Fitch Vegan Leather Shirt Jacket

Currently available in men’s XS-XXL

$84 $140 40% off

Buy Now on A&F

The Drop Vegan Leather Mini Dress

Currently available in women’s XXS-2X

$59.90

Buy Now on Amazon

Abercrombie & Fitch Vegan Leather Relaxed Pant

Currently available in women’s 23-37

$55 $110 50% off

Buy Now on A&F

Xelement Loose Fit Leather Pants

Currently available in men’s XS-XXL

$129.99

Buy Now on Amazon

How We Make Our Best 80s Fashion Selections

