The 80s Fashion Revival — How to Shop the Trend in 2024
Fashion is dictated by two things: history and music. WWII saw the rise of women entering the workforce, filling roles that required more suiting and utilitarian styles. The traditional suit jacket became feminine: nipped-in waist and rounded shoulders, all constructed in lighter fabrics. Thus, Dior’s Bar Jacket was born. Inversely, post-war groups like punks and hippies influenced rebellious styles, introducing denim and leather into the mainstream.
So, as 80s trends cycle back into fashion, it comes as no surprise why. Boxy blazers and suits inspire ideas of power dressing as Gen Z enters the workforce. Spandex and athleticwear have become popular as culture obsesses over monetizing self-image, and global warming has led to more second-hand shopping for durable fabrics like denim. Not to mention, these trends have been influenced by your favorite artists, from Rihanna to Karol G.
If you’re shopping for a few trendy pieces in 2024 or want to do a total closet re-haul, look no further. We’ve outlined the best 80s fashion picks, analyzing user reviews, that will make great additions to your closet this year and for years to come.
Best 80s Denim
Stacking denim jackets and pants, when done right, is the easiest and most cost-effective way to feed into the 80s trend because you more than likely have these two items in your closet. However, also factor in silhouettes and washes with your look. Baggy and relaxed fits thrived in this era as flare and bootcut subsided, all cast light or acid washes.
Abercrombie & Fitch Drapey Denim Shirt Jacket
Currently available in women’s XXS-XL
$100
Everlane Curvy Way-High Jean
Currently available in women’s 27-35
$83
$118 30% off
Wrangler Rugged Wear Unlined Denim Jacket
Currently available in men’s S-6X
$49.99
Everlane 4-Way Stretch Organic Jean
Currently available in men’s 28-40
$69
$98 30% off
Abercrombie & Fitch Pleated Denim Mini Skirt
Currently available in women’s 24-34
$60
Levi’s Trucker Jacket
Currently available in men’s XS-3X
$89.50
Abercrombie & Fitch Baggy Jean
Currently available in men’s 28-40
$90
Best 80s Power Suiting
The Power Suit’s single most important characteristic is sharp tailoring. If you’re shopping for the perfect blazer or pants to kick off 2024 with confidence, tailoring is key. Look for jackets that have a bit of shape, like nipped waists or broad shoulders. Or, if you’re in the market for pants, shop for pants with front darts and pleats.
Everlane Performance Chino Blazer
Currently available in men’s XS-XXL
$132
$188 30% off
The Drop Blake Long Blazer
Currently available in women’s XXS-5X
$74.90
Veronica Beard Miller Dickey Jacket
Currently available in women’s 00-16
$695
Abercrombie & Fitch Sloan Tailored Switch
Currently available in women’s 23-37
$90
Ted Baker London Thomas Stretch Wool Blend Sport Coat
Currently available in men’s 36-48
$698
Cemi Ceri High Waist Dress Pants
Currently available in women’s S-5X
$28.99
Bonobos Stretch Slim Fit Dress Pants
Currently available in men’s 29-40
$119
Best 80s Athleticwear
We enjoy a bit of spandex in our looks. It shows off the curves we love to flaunt and looks perfect when layered under other pieces. When shopping this trend, reach for athleticwear, which thrived in the 80s. Bodysuits, leggings, compression tops, you name it. Not only are these styles relevant for 2024, but their duality of style and function means they’re perfect for breaking a sweat in.
AUTOMET Unitard Bodysuits
Currently available in women’s XS-XL
$18.59
$25.99 28% off
Girlfriend Collective Paloma Racerback Dress
Currently available in women’s XXS-6XL
$88
Savage x Fenty Locked & Lifted High-Waist Legging
Currently available in women’s XS-4X
$84.85
Under Armour Compression Long-Sleeve
Currently available in men’s XS-4X
$35
Abercrombie & Fitch One-Shoulder Slim Tank
Currently available in women’s XXS-XXL
$50
Under Armour Leggings
Currently available in men’s XS-4X
$35
Best 80s Leather
A classic 80s style is the leather jacket and simple white tee. However, we’ve evolved past that. Leather (and vegan leather) products come in all styles, from blazers and button-downs to even socks and jeans (like Bottega Veneta’s previous collections). It’s time to live your leather daddy dreams in 2024.
Amazon’s The Drop Anouk Blazer
Currently available in men’s XS-3X
$40.78
$79.90 49% off
Abercrombie & Fitch Vegan Leather Shirt Jacket
Currently available in men’s XS-XXL
$84
$140 40% off
The Drop Vegan Leather Mini Dress
Currently available in women’s XXS-2X
$59.90
Abercrombie & Fitch Vegan Leather Relaxed Pant
Currently available in women’s 23-37
$55
$110 50% off
Xelement Loose Fit Leather Pants
Currently available in men’s XS-XXL
$129.99
How We Make Our Best 80s Fashion Selections
Style is incredibly subjective. That is why we take care in choosing the clothing, shoes, handbags, and jewelry that we present to our readers. While we review trends to showcase fashion-forward selections, we also rely on promising customer feedback or first-hand experience with the products and brands. The result is a carefully considered shopping list with you in mind.
Pride yourself on shopping only the best selections when it comes to fashion? Us too. We are tastemakers dedicated to bringing you the finest in clothing, shoes, and accessories. Shop like a Rolling Stone editor and check out more of our recommendations.
