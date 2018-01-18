Sundance 2018: The 8 movies you need to know about

Last year it was the adored coming-of-age drama Call Me by Your Name, the hilarious interracial rom-com The Big Sick, and the powerful Jim Crow-era family drama Mudbound… So what will be the most talked-about movies coming out of the 2018 Sundance Film Festival? That’s tough to say, and discovery is half the fun of the indie film lover’s paradise in the mountains of Park City, Utah (the other half is attempting to remain upright on the resort town’s inevitably icy sidewalks). Here are eight entries from this year’s slate to keep an eye on as Sundance kicks into gear Thursday. — By Ethan Alter and Kevin Polowy

Jon Hamm hasn’t gotten the starring roles he deserves since Mad Men went dark (though he was great supporting in last year’s Sundance breakout Marjorie Prime and the sleeper hit Baby Driver), but this meaty Middle East thriller that recalls hit films like Munich and Argo could be just the trick. He plays a U.S. diplomat dispatched to Lebanon to negotiate a hostage situation 10 years after his wife was killed there. Rosamund Pike (Gone Girl) co-stars, while Tony Gilroy (Michael Clayton, the Bourne trilogy) writes and Brad Anderson (The Machinist, Transsiberian) directs.





Joaquin Phoenix has been MIA onscreen since 2015’s Irrational Man, but this comedic drama written and directed by Gus Van Sant (Good Will Hunting, Milk) kicks off a busy year (he has three, possibly four other releases on the way). The three-time Oscar nominee plays the real-life John Callahan, who became a famous and prolific cartoonist after a car accident left him paralyzed at the age of 21. Jonah Hill (sporting an entirely new look), Rooney Mara, and Jack Black co-star.

One of the defining filmmakers of Hollywood’s much-romanticized ’70s epoch gets an overdue retrospective documentary from first-time director Amy Scott. Through archival material and new interviews with Ashby’s contemporaries, Hal tracks the director’s career from his unassuming arrival on the film industry’s doorstep to calling “action” on such influential favorites as Harold and Maude and Being There. It’s an appropriate way to celebrate the 30th anniversary of Ashby’s 1988 passing.

Hal Ashby in Hal by Amy Scott. (Photo courtesy of the Sundance Institute)

Emmy-winning Handmaid’s Tale director Reed Morano trades one dystopia for another in her eagerly anticipated sophomore feature. Instead of the theocratic Republic of Gilead, I Think We’re Alone Now unfolds in a future bereft of human life, save one survivor. Actually, make that two. Believing himself to be the last man on Earth, Del (Peter Dinklage) is surprised to discover that he suddenly has a companion in the form of Grace (Elle Fanning).

Elle Fanning and Peter Dinklage appear in I Think We're Alone Now, directed by Reed Morano. (Photo courtesy of Sundance Institute)

Star Wars may not exactly be Shakespeare, but Daisy Ridley has quickly established herself as one of the far, far away galaxy’s shining stars. Expect her to contribute an equally Force-ful performance to this retelling of Hamlet from doomed Ophelia’s perspective. Naomi Watts, Clive Owen, George McKay, and Draco Malfoy, er, Tom Felton, round out Ophelia‘s A-list ensemble.

Daisy Ridley and Naomi Watts star in Ophelia by Claire McCarthy. (Photo courtesy of Sundance Institute)