The Best LGBTQ Movies and TV on Peacock: ‘Her Story,’ ‘We Are Lady Parts,’ and More

From stories about harrowing queer experiences (“The Miseducation of Cameron Post”) to films that are themselves harrowing queer experiences (hello, “We Are Lady Parts”), Peacock has a decent LGBTQ but with more queer storylines than queer shows.

Peacock’s selection of lesbian, gay, bisexual, trans, and queer-inclusive movies and TV shows is not nearly as robust as the other catalogues on competing services, Hulu, Netflix, and Prime Video. And it’s an even further cry from the plethora of original gay content at HBO, which is still the only competitor in the streaming wars brandishing a critically acclaimed comedy about gay pirates.

But at least a handful of the LGBTQ stories currently available on Peacock are good enough to consider visiting the service for that purpose, even if you’re not usually there perusing its stockpile of middling NBC sitcoms. On the TV side, “We Are Lady Parts” stands out as a must-watch series about five women and their punk band.

“Playful with enough flair and distinct twists to shake up its more familiar pieces, ‘We Are Lady Parts’ is an energetic merging of aspiring artists and the fictional frame that presents them,” Steve Greene wrote in his review. “For Lady Parts, those harmonies aren’t always tidy: they’re a punk quartet filling up any kind of rehearsal space with as much sound as the room can handle.”

As for films, you could stick with a recent favorite and put on “The Miseducation of Cameron Post” a 2018 coming of age story about teens at a conversion therapy center. Or you could go further off the beaten path and try “Porcupine Lake”: a 2017 romance and coming-of-age story from filmmaker Ingrid Veninger that screened at TIFF last year.

Listed in no particular order, here are 17 of the best TV shows and movies currently available for you to stream on Peacock.

With editorial contributions by David Ehrlich, Kate Erbland, Judy Dry and Steve Greene. [Editor’s note: This list was published in April 2023, and has been updated multiple times since.]

