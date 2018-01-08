    75th Golden Globes: Here is a list of the winners on the night

    By Press Association Reporter
    Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri and Big Little Lies were the big winners on the night.

    Gary Oldman, Ewan McGregor and Martin McDonagh collected Golden Globes for Britain while Saoirse Ronan triumphed for Ireland. Here is a full list of the winners:

    Best Motion Picture, Drama
    Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

    Best Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy
    Lady Bird

    Best Actor in a Motion Picture, Drama
    Gary Oldman – Darkest Hour

    Best Actress in a Motion Picture, Drama
    Frances McDormand – Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

    James Franco won comedy actor in a movie (Jordan Strauss/AP)

    Best Actor in a Musical or Comedy Motion Picture
    James Franco – The Disaster Artist

    Best Actress in a Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy
    Saoirse Ronan – Lady Bird

    Best Director, Motion Picture
    Guillermo Del Toro – The Shape Of Water

    Best Supporting Actor in a Motion Picture
    Sam Rockwell – Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

    Best Supporting Actress in a Motion Picture
    Allison Janney – I, Tonya

    Best Actor in a Limited Series or TV Movie
    Ewan McGregor – Fargo

    Ewan McGregor won with Fargo (Jordan Strauss/AP)

    Best TV Movie or Limited Series
    Big Little Lies

    Best TV Series, Drama
    The Handmaid’s Tale

    Best TV Series, Musical or Comedy
    The Marvellous Mrs. Maisel

    Best Actor in a TV Series, Drama
    Sterling K Brown – This Is Us

    Best Actress in a TV Series, Drama
    Elisabeth Moss – The Handmaid’s Tale

    Elisabeth Moss won with The Handmaid’s Tale (Jordan Strauss/AP)

    Best Actor in a TV Series, Musical or Comedy
    Aziz Ansari – Master Of None

    Best Actress in a TV Series, Musical or Comedy
    Rachel Brosnahan – Mrs Marvellous Mrs Maisel

    Best Supporting Actor in a Series, Limited Series or TV Movie
    Alexander Skarsgard – Big Little Lies

    Best Supporting Actress in a Series, Limited Series, or TV Movie
    Laura Dern – Big Little Lies

    Best Actress in a Limited Series or TV Movie
    Nicole Kidman – Big Little Lies

    Nicole Kidman with the Big Little Lies cast (Jordan Strauss/AP)

    Best Animated Feature Film
    Coco

    Best Screenplay, Motion Picture
    Martin McDonagh – Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

    Best Foreign Language Film
    In The Fade

    Best Original Score, Motion Picture
    Alexandre Desplat – The Shape Of Water

    Best Original Song, Motion Picture
    This Is Me – The Greatest Showman