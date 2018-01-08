75th Golden Globes: Here is a list of the winners on the night

Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri and Big Little Lies were the big winners on the night.

Gary Oldman, Ewan McGregor and Martin McDonagh collected Golden Globes for Britain while Saoirse Ronan triumphed for Ireland. Here is a full list of the winners:

Best Motion Picture, Drama

Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri



Best Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy

Lady Bird



Best Actor in a Motion Picture, Drama

Gary Oldman – Darkest Hour



Best Actress in a Motion Picture, Drama

Frances McDormand – Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri



Best Actor in a Musical or Comedy Motion Picture

James Franco – The Disaster Artist



Best Actress in a Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy

Saoirse Ronan – Lady Bird



Best Director, Motion Picture

Guillermo Del Toro – The Shape Of Water



Best Supporting Actor in a Motion Picture

Sam Rockwell – Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri



Best Supporting Actress in a Motion Picture

Allison Janney – I, Tonya



Best Actor in a Limited Series or TV Movie

Ewan McGregor – Fargo



Best TV Movie or Limited Series

Big Little Lies



Best TV Series, Drama

The Handmaid’s Tale



Best TV Series, Musical or Comedy

The Marvellous Mrs. Maisel



Best Actor in a TV Series, Drama

Sterling K Brown – This Is Us



Best Actress in a TV Series, Drama

Elisabeth Moss – The Handmaid’s Tale



Best Actor in a TV Series, Musical or Comedy

Aziz Ansari – Master Of None

