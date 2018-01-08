75th Golden Globes: Here is a list of the winners on the night

Gary Oldman, Ewan McGregor and Martin McDonagh collected Golden Globes for Britain while Saoirse Ronan triumphed for Ireland. Here is a full list of the winners:
Best Motion Picture, Drama
Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Best Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy
Lady Bird
Best Actor in a Motion Picture, Drama
Gary Oldman – Darkest Hour
Best Actress in a Motion Picture, Drama
Frances McDormand – Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Best Actor in a Musical or Comedy Motion Picture
James Franco – The Disaster Artist
Best Actress in a Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy
Saoirse Ronan – Lady Bird
Best Director, Motion Picture
Guillermo Del Toro – The Shape Of Water
Best Supporting Actor in a Motion Picture
Sam Rockwell – Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Best Supporting Actress in a Motion Picture
Allison Janney – I, Tonya
Best Actor in a Limited Series or TV Movie
Ewan McGregor – Fargo
Best TV Movie or Limited Series
Big Little Lies
Best TV Series, Drama
The Handmaid’s Tale
Best TV Series, Musical or Comedy
The Marvellous Mrs. Maisel
Best Actor in a TV Series, Drama
Sterling K Brown – This Is Us
Best Actress in a TV Series, Drama
Elisabeth Moss – The Handmaid’s Tale
Best Actor in a TV Series, Musical or Comedy
Aziz Ansari – Master Of None
Best Actress in a TV Series, Musical or Comedy
Rachel Brosnahan – Mrs Marvellous Mrs Maisel
Best Supporting Actor in a Series, Limited Series or TV Movie
Alexander Skarsgard – Big Little Lies
Best Supporting Actress in a Series, Limited Series, or TV Movie
Laura Dern – Big Little Lies
Best Actress in a Limited Series or TV Movie
Nicole Kidman – Big Little Lies
Best Animated Feature Film
Coco
Best Screenplay, Motion Picture
Martin McDonagh – Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Best Foreign Language Film
In The Fade
Best Original Score, Motion Picture
Alexandre Desplat – The Shape Of Water
Best Original Song, Motion Picture
This Is Me – The Greatest Showman
