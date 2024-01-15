The 75th Emmy Awards: Where To Watch And Who Might Win

The Emmys are back on the air.

Originally scheduled for Sept. 18, the 75th Emmys Awards wiggled their way into this year’s awards season after the Screen Actors Guild and Writers Guild of America strikes put Hollywood on pause.

But the best television of 2023 will finally get its time to shine on Monday, when the Emmys air live from the Peacock Theater in Downtown Los Angeles at 5 p.m. EST.

Who’s Hosting And Where To Watch

Anthony Anderson is taking on hosting duties as the Emmys are broadcast live on Fox. The awards will be available on Hulu the following day.

Fashion fans can catch E!’s official red carpet show starting at 6 p.m. EST.

Who’s Nominated

Monday’s Emmys might give TV fans a minor dose of nostalgia. The 75th annual television awards considered programming that aired between June 1, 2022, and May 31, 2023, and announced its nominees last July.

“Succession” swept up 27 nominations with its final season, making the HBO drama the most-nominated series at this Emmys. HBO’s “The Last of Us” and “The White Lotus” also got major recognition, snagging 23 and 24 nominations apiece.

Television’s Biggest Night

The fanfare of the 75th annual Primetime Emmys comes at a tricky time for the television industry.

Months of strike-related production delays drastically reduced the number of shows networks have in the pipeline, leaving the 2024 release calendar more sparse than usual.

Meanwhile, streaming services are trying to contend with stagnant subscription numbers and major mergers like HBO Max’s partnership with Discovery+ and Disney+’s takeover of Hulu.

See all the nominees for the 75th annual Primetime Emmys here:

Outstanding Drama Series

“Andor”

“Better Call Saul”

“The Crown”

“House of the Dragon”

“The Last of Us”

“Succession”

“The White Lotus”

“Yellowjackets”

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series

Jeff Bridges, “The Old Man”

Brian Cox, “Succession”

Kieran Culkin, “Succession”

Bob Odenkirk, “Better Call Saul”

Pedro Pascal, “The Last of Us”

Jeremy Strong, “Succession”

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series

Sharon Horgan, “Bad Sisters”

Melanie Lynskey, “Yellowjackets”

Elisabeth Moss, “The Handmaid’s Tale”

Bella Ramsey, “The Last of Us”

Keri Russell, “The Diplomat”

Sarah Snook, “Succession”

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series

F. Murray Abraham, “The White Lotus”

Nicholas Braun, “Succession”

Michael Imperioli, “The White Lotus”

Theo James, “The White Lotus”

Matthew Macfadyen, “Succession”

Alan Ruck, “Succession”

Will Sharpe, “The White Lotus”

Alexander Skarsgård, “Succession”

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series

Jennifer Coolidge, “The White Lotus”

Elizabeth Debicki, “The Crown”

Meghann Fahy, “The White Lotus”

Sabrina Impacciatore, “The White Lotus”

Aubrey Plaza, “The White Lotus”

Rhea Seehorn, “Better Call Saul”

J. Smith-Cameron, “Succession”

Simona Tabasco, “The White Lotus”

Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series

Murray Bartlett, “The Last of Us”

James Cromwell, “Succession”

Lamar Johnson, “The Last of Us”

Arian Moayed, “Succession”

Nick Offerman, “The Last of Us”

Keivonn Montreal Woodard, “The Last of Us”

Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama Series

Hiam Abbass, “Succession”

Cherry Jones, “Succession”

Melanie Lynskey, “The Last of Us”

Storm Reid, “The Last of Us”

Anna Torv, “The Last of Us”

Harriet Walter, “Succession”

Outstanding Comedy Series

“Abbott Elementary”

“Barry”

“The Bear”

“Jury Duty”

“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”

“Only Murders in the Building”

“Ted Lasso”

“Wednesday”

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series

Bill Hader, “Barry”

Jason Segel, “Shrinking”

Martin Short, “Only Murders in the Building”

Jason Sudeikis, “Ted Lasso”

Jeremy Allen White, “The Bear”

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series

Christina Applegate, “Dead to Me”

Rachel Brosnahan, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”

Quinta Brunson, “Abbott Elementary”

Natasha Lyonne, “Poker Face”

Jenna Ortega, “Wednesday”

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series

Anthony Carrigan, “Barry”

Phil Dunster, Ted Lasso”

Brett Goldstein, “Ted Lasso”

James Marsden, “Jury Duty”

Ebon Moss-Bachrach, “The Bear”

Tyler James Williams, “Abbott Elementary”

Henry Winkler, “Barry”

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series

Alex Borstein, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”

Ayo Edebiri, “The Bear”

Janelle James, “Abbott Elementary”

Sheryl Lee Ralph, “Abbott Elementary”

Juno Temple, “Ted Lasso”

Hannah Waddingham, “Ted Lasso”

Jessica Williams, “Shrinking”

Outstanding Guest Actor in a Comedy Series

Jon Bernthal, “The Bear”

Luke Kirby, “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”

Nathan Lane, “Only Murders in the Building”

Pedro Pascal, “Saturday Night Live”

Oliver Platt, “The Bear”

Sam Richardson, “Ted Lasso”

Outstanding Guest Actress in a Comedy Series

Becky Ann Baker, “Ted Lasso”

Quinta Brunson, “Saturday Night Live”

Taraji P. Henson, “Abbott Elementary”

Judith Light, “Poker Face”

Sarah Niles, “Ted Lasso”

Harriet Walter, “Ted Lasso”

Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series

“Beef”

“Dahmer - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story”

“Daisy Jones & The Six”

“Fleishman Is in Trouble”

“Obi-Wan Kenobi”

Outstanding Television Movie

“Dolly Parton’s Mountain Magic Christmas”

“Fire Island”

“Hocus Pocus 2”

“Prey”

“Weird: The Al Yankovic Story”

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

Taron Egerton, “Black Bird”

Kumail Nanjiani, “Welcome to Chippendale’s”

Evan Peters, “Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story”

Daniel Radcliffe, “Weird: The Al Yankovic Story”

Michael Shannon, “George and Tammy”

Steven Yeun, “Beef”

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

Lizzy Caplan, Fleishman Is in Trouble”

Jessica Chastain, “George & Tammy”

Dominique Fishback, “Swarm”

Kathryn Hahn, “Tiny Beautiful Things”

Riley Keough, “Daisy Jones & The Six”

Ali Wong, “Beef”

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

Murray Bartlett, “Welcome to Chippendales”

Paul Walter Hauser, “Black Bird”

Richard Jenkins, “Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story”

Joseph Lee, “Beef”

Ray Liotta, “Black Bird”

Young Mazino, “Beef”

Jesse Plemons, “Love and Death”

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

Annaleigh Ashford, “Welcome to Chippendale’s”

Maria Bello, “Beef”

Claire Danes, “Fleishman Is in Trouble”

Juliette Lewis, “Welcome to Chippendale’s”

Camila Morrone, “Daisy Jones and the Six”

Niecy Nash-Betts, “Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story”

Merritt Wever, “Tiny Beautiful Things”

Outstanding Animated Program

“Bob’s Burgers”

“Entergalactic”

“Genndy Tartakovsky’s Primal”

“Rick and Morty”

“The Simpsons”

Outstanding Character Voice-Over Performance

Julie Andrews, “Queen Charlotte”

Alex Borstein, “Family Guy”

Mel Brooks, “History of the World, Part II”

Maya Rudolph, “Big Mouth”

Wanda Sykes, “Crank Yankers”

Ali Wong, “Tuca & Bertie”

Outstanding Narrator

Mahershala Ali, “Chimp Empire”

Angela Bassett, “Good Night Oppy”

Morgan Freeman, “Our Universe”

Barack Obama, “Working: What We Do All Day”

Pedro Pascal, “Patagonia: Life on the Edge of the World”

Outstanding Variety Talk Series

“The Daily Show With Trevor Noah”

“Jimmy Kimmel Live!”

“Late Night With Seth Meyers”

“The Late Show With Stephen Colbert”

“The Problem With Jon Stewart”

Outstanding Scripted Variety Series

“A Black Lady Sketch Show”

“Last Week Tonight With John Oliver”

“Saturday Night Live”

Outstanding Variety Special (Live)

“The Apple Music Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show Starring Rihanna”

“Chris Rock: Selective Outrage”

“Elton John Live: Farewell From Dodger Stadium”

“The Oscars”

“75th Annual Tony Awards”

Outstanding Variety Special (Pre-Recorded)

″Carol Burnett: 90 Years of Laughter”

“John Mulaney: Baby J”

“Lizzo: Live in Concert”

“Norman Lear: 100 Years of Music & Laughter”

“Trevor Noah: I Wish You Would”

“Wanda Sykes: I’m an Entertainer”

Outstanding Hosted Nonfiction Series or Special

“The Light We Carry: Michelle Obama and Oprah Winfrey”

“My Next Guest Needs No Introduction With David Letterman and Volodymyr Zelenskyy”

“Stanley Tucci: Searching for Italy”

“Taste the Nation With Padma Lakshmi”

“United Shades of America With W. Kamau Bell”

Outstanding Structured Reality Program

“Antiques Roadshow”

“Diners, Drive-Ins And Dives”

“Love Is Blind”

“Queer Eye”

“Shark Tank”

Outstanding Unstructured Reality Program

“Indian Matchmaking”

“RuPaul’s Drag Race”

“Selling Sunset”

“Vanderpump Rules”

“Welcome to Wrexham”

Outstanding Competition Program

“The Amazing Race”

“RuPaul’s Drag Race”

“Survivor”

“Top Chef”

“The Voice”

Outstanding Host for a Reality or Reality-Competition Program

Bobby Berk, Karamo Brown, Tan France, Antoni Porowski, Jonathan Van Ness, “Queer Eye”

Nicole Byer, “Nailed It!”

Padma Lakshmi, “Top Chef”

Amy Poehler & Maya Rudolph, “Baking It”

RuPaul, “RuPaul’s Drag Race”

Outstanding Documentary Or Nonfiction Special

“Being Mary Tyler Moore”

“Judy Blume Forever”

“My Transparent Life”

“Pamela, A Love Story”

“Still: A Michael J. Fox Movie”

Outstanding Documentary Or Nonfiction Series

“Dear Mama”

“100 Foot Wave”

“Secrets of the Elephants”

“The 1619 Project”

“The U.S. and The Holocaust”

Exceptional Merit In Documentary Filmmaking

“The Accused: Damned or Devoted?”

“Aftershock”

“Last Flight Home”

“The Territory”

Outstanding Short Form Comedy, Drama or Variety Series

“Awkwafina Is Hangin’ With Grandma”

“Better Call Saul Filmmaker Training”

“Carpool Karaoke: The Series”

“I Think You Should Leave With Tim Robinson”

“Only Murders in the Building: One Killer Question”

Outstanding Actor in a Short Form Comedy or Drama Series

Kevin Hart, “Die Hart 2: Die Harter”

Tim Robinson, “I Think You Should Leave With Tim Robinson”

Ben Schartz, “Die Hart 2: Die Harter”

Outstanding Actress in a Short Form Comedy or Drama Series

Nathalie Emmanuel, “Die Hart 2: Die Harter”

Jasmine Guy, “Chronicles of Jessica Wu”

Paula Pell, “Die Hart 2: Die Harter”

Outstanding Short Form Nonfiction Or Reality Series

“House of the Dragon: Inside the Episode”

“The Last of Us: Inside the Episode”

“Saturday Night Live Presents: Behind the Sketch”

“Succession: Controlling the Narrative”

“The White Lotus: Unpacking the Episode”

