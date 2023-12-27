‘That 70s Show’ Star Danny Masterson Prison Mugshot Revealed [PHOTO]

The first mugshot of 'That 70s Show' actor Danny Masterson has been revealed, and he does not look his best, as his hair and beard are seen tousled and ungroomed.

The 47-year-old was convicted of raping two women and received a sentence of 30 years to life (two 15-year sentences consecutively, one for each charge.) He must also register as a sex offender.

Danny Masterson was being held in L.A. County Men's Central Jail, but has since been transferred to North Kern State Prison in Delano, California.

Danny Masterson's Prison Mugshot Revealed

California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation

The Blast can confirm that Daniel Masterson, 47, was transferred and received by Kern Valley Prison on December 27, 2023.

The "That 70s Show" actor was accused by three women of rape, in which he pleaded not guilty to all three counts. The alleged attacks took place between 2001 and 2003.

On September 7, 2023, he was sentenced to life with the possibility of parole for two counts of rape with force, violence, or fear of bodily injury.

Victims Of Danny Masterson Speak Out

MEGA

During the trial, Jane Doe 1 spoke out, wanting Masterson to serve a life sentence for what he did. She also admitted that she wished she had reported him to the police sooner. “[I] knew he belonged behind bars for the safety of all the women he came into contact with,” she said, adding, “I am so sorry, and I’m so upset. I wish I’d reported him sooner to the police.”

Jane Doe 2 said she forgave Masterson and his "sickness is no longer my burden to bear."

Jane Doe 3 had a statement read on her behalf, which she thanked the judge for giving her a chance to "use my voice." She also stated she was given her own life sentence as she has PTSD and other mental health issues, including anxiety, that she now has to live with for the rest of her life.

One of the three women claimed Masterson shoved a pillow into her face in 2003 while raping her. “When you raped me, you stole from me,” the victim said, as per the Associated Press. “That’s what rape is, a theft of the spirit.”

“You are pathetic, disturbed, and completely violent,” she added. “The world is better off with you in prison.”

MEGA

"[Jane Does 2 and 3] have displayed tremendous strength and bravery, by coming forward to law enforcement and participating directly in two grueling criminal trials," Boies Shiller Flexner, the attorney for both women, said in a statement.

Adding, "Despite persistent harassment, obstruction, and intimidation, these courageous women helped hold a ruthless sexual predator accountable today, and they are not stopping there. They are eager to soon tell the fuller story of how Scientology and its enablers tried desperately to keep them from coming forward."

Danny Masterson Appeals Rape Conviction

MEGA

Last month, The Blast reported that Danny Masterson is appealing his rape conviction after he was found guilty of raping two women in May.

Masterson, who had been charged with forcibly raping three women in three separate incidents and arrested in 2020, claims each of the encounters was consensual.