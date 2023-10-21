7-Year-Old Thanks Bus Driver Who Saved His Life When He Started Choking on Coin: 'My Hero'

"I think she's my hero because she saved my life," Preston Bell told 'Good Morning America'

ABC News Preston Bell and his mom speak with 'GMA'

A boy in Texas has found a hero in his local bus driver.

Preston Bell, a seven-year-old student in Dallas, faced a harrowing experience after he accidentally swallowed a quarter on his way to school on the morning of Sept. 29.

After he realized what had happened, he quickly alerted his bus driver, Raquel Radford Baker. It first looked like Bell "appeared to be sick, as if he needed to throw up," Radford Baker told Good Morning America.

When it appeared that Bell was having trouble breathing, she jumped into action by carrying Bell off the school bus and towards a sidewalk to perform multiple rounds of the Heimlich maneuver. She told the talk show that all she was thinking about was that "he can't die in my arms" and that he had to save his life.

Radford Baker has worked for Dallas ISD’s Transportation Services for 17 years. She shared in a conversation with the district's news site that she is grateful to have gotten CPR and first aid training as part of her job. The experience is also something that has made her even more proud of her job.

"I always say, ‘Good morning, how is your day going?’ I just love to see these kids smile and make sure they get to school safely and get picked up from school and transported home in a safe manner to their parents,” she told the news site.

"They are the most precious gift ever to me, and I am grateful and feel privileged to transport such precious cargo," Radford Baker added.

As for Bell, he and his mom Gia were recently able to reunite with Radford Baker for the first time.

"I was able to look at her in her eyes and tell her how much I thanked her for saving my son's life that day," Gia told Good Morning America. Preston added of Radford Baker, "I think she's my hero because she saved my life."



