7 movies that are basically the same as Home Alone

Christmas is coming, which means it’s nearly time for the most important festive tradition of them all – blowing the dust off your Home Alone 1 & 2 DVD boxset (or simply checking the listings to find out when those perfect films will inevitably be on telly).

But if you’re a little bit bored of the misadventures of Kevin, or there’s a Grinch in your family who wants to watch something else, here’s how to watch Home Alone, without actually watching Home Alone.

Better Watch Out (2017)

Christmas, check. Home invasion, check. Resourceful leads who find themselves in over their heads, check. Kid who’s been left home alone (well, with a babysitter) who has a surprising capacity for violence, double-check.

We don’t want to say any more than that, as there’s plenty of surprises we could potentially spoil, but there’s a very good reason Better Watch Out has been described by most critics as being Home Alone meets Funny Games. It’s because it’s exactly that. Better Watch Out hits UK cinemas this Friday, 8 December.

Skyfall (2012)

The third act of Skyfall is 100% Home Alone, to the extent that we thought the film’s big reveal would be that James Bond is a codename, and 007’s real identity is Kevin McCallister.

Actually, Bond 23 is probably closer to Home Alone 2, as it takes place in an abandoned building, but you get the point. Both involve our hero fending off the bad guys with a bunch of homemade traps in their childhood gaff, including rigged floorboards and exploding lightbulbs that fire nails at their victims.

It’s all a bit lo-fi for Bond, but whatever. Didn’t he used to have hi-tech gadgets? We’re pretty sure he used to have hi-tech gadgets.

Don’t Breathe (2016)

Remember the slightly scary old dude in the first Home Alone, the one who turns out to be quite sweet really, because he’s just missing his family?

Now, imagine if that dude actually was a terrifying creep, and Harry and Marv had gone to his house instead of Kevin’s and you’re half the way to picturing Don’t Breathe.

There’s obviously more to it than that (including the genius premise that this film’s home invaders are fending off a blind man with pretty intense military skills and an evil dog), but if you missed this thriller gem in cinemas last year, stick it on your Christmas list.

Inside (2007)

When a pregnant woman decides to spend Christmas Eve home alone, she doesn’t expect a burglar to enter the house, intent on stealing her most precious possession. That’s all we’ll say about Inside, because, as with Better Watch Out, the less you know about it the better.