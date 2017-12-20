7 most disappointing films of 2017

2017 has basically been the best year for cinema of our lifetimes. Not only were we able to put together a top 20 films of the year, we were also able to find 10 more under the radar movies to recommend.

However (and this is a big however) there have been plenty of disappointing films along the way, because no year is perfect. And this year reaaaaally wasn’t.

1. Alien: Covenant

So, Prometheus was more divisive than a chestburster coming through a chest cavity, but at least it was trying something new. Alien: Covenant was the worst kind of reboot – replaying Alien set-pieces we’ve all seen a million times before, while keeping all the Prometheus mythology that so switched off audiences last time.

As a result, the word of mouth was basically a loud scream, and it died at the box office. We thought Ridley Scott had learned the lessons of the past and was going to put the franchise right, we couldn’t have been more wrong.

2. The Last Jedi

We liked it, but there’s no getting away from it – The Last Jedi was a massive disappointment for a large section of the Star Wars community. Petitions have been launched to erase it from the franchise, and people are asking Disney to remake Episode VIII before they get to Episode IX – it’s all been a bit of a disaster, really.

Still, people hated Empire Strikes Back when it was first released, so there’s still a chance people will be less disappointed in the future. But, for the time being, hate is definitely leading to suffering.

3. The Dark Tower

Wooooah boy. When the big screen adaptation of Stephen King’s iconic fantasy series The Dark Tower was announced, fans went into a frenzy of excitement. Then it came out, and received the cinematic equivalent of a shrug and a yawn.

Fan weren’t so much angry as they were baffled – how was it possible to make such a dull movie from such rich material? Whatever the reason, the planned sequels / TV show spin-off look about as likely as Stephen King writing the next 50 Shades sequel.

4. The Mummy

Oh, The Mummy. Mummy, mummy, mummy. What on EARTH were you supposed to even be? A gruesome horror film? A fun monster movie? An action film? A comedy? A romance? A warning from the past about the follies of launching a cinematic universe before the first film’s even out?

Whatever The Mummy was meant to be, it didn’t connect with audiences. As a result, all of us who were excited about new Universal monster movies had to dig out our blu-ray box sets of the originals and pretend they were in colour.