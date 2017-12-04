The 7 craziest 'Westworld' fan theories

A fittingly violent trailer for the second season of the HBO hit sci-fi series Westworld debuted at San Diego Comic-Con.

HBO’s TV adaptation of the 1973 Michael Crichton movie Westworld about a hi-tech Wild West-themed holiday park in which paying guests can realistically interact with almost-human robot hosts has spawned a million conspiracy theories. Here are some of the most outlandish.

By the way, as well as potential craziness, there are also spoilers ahead.

Westworld takes place on a spaceship in the middle of space

Much of the debate over the show is where exactly the park itself is situated. The need for guests to ‘decompress’ after visiting has led many to believe Westworld is in some Atlantis-style underwater dome, but others contend that with its advanced technology, everyone is on a spaceship, in the depths of the black beyond.





That would explain why it’s so hard for people to speak to their loved ones (surely in the future the wifi would be better than this, but not if you’re light years away), why it costs so much to come to the park and explain why it seemingly takes so long to get there (there’s never a sense that any of the staff puts on their coat and pops home at the end of the day).

Westworld is set in the same world as Blade Runner

Blade Runner has replicants, Westworld has hosts. But they’re both basically the same thing. This seems to constitute the main fabric of this out-there idea, as well as the former’s focus on satisfying people’s desires, which is what Westworld exists to do.

If you want to go even deeper into the rabbit hole, then there is a connected theory that says Blade Runner is in the same universe as Alien, mainly due to the fact that both are directed by Ridley Scott. And if you look at the logos for Westworld and the Weyland Corp, the nefarious conglomerate which seems to own almost everything in the world of Alien and see how kind of similar they are (check out the latter’s tagline, “Building better worlds”, hmmmm?), then…yep, expect xenomorphs to show up in Westworld around season four.

Westworld is geographically on the same set as the Truman Show

It actually makes sense, right? In the 1998 Jim Carrey movie, a man realises that his entire life exists within a TV show.

Read more: Westworld S2 could introduce Roman and Medieval worlds

So imagine this – Truman leaves, but that means the company which has run the programme about him for decades now have a massive empty set and nothing to put there.

View photos Could Westworld be taking place within the disused Truman Show set? More

So they create the Delos Corporation and establish an interactive theme park. They have all the cameras in place and they go to the most cutting-edge scientists who provide them with their hosts.

Some fans have gone further, arguing that the data which the company accrued from studying Truman means that they have an intimate understanding of true human behaviour, meaning that every host essentially has Truman as their initial template.

Hey, Ed Harris even played Truman’s overlord Christof in the original film.

All the guests are holograms





Viewers have always wondered about how Delos mitigated the danger to guests – a concern writ large in the season one finale. Co-creator Jonathan Nolan has talked about the show’s “simunitions” – ammo which does hurt guests when it’s fired at them, but only slightly.

But what if Westworld was more like the holodeck on Star Trek? So while the hosts are ‘real’, the technology of the show means that the guests are actually projected there from another location – more, in fact, like Rimmer’s hard-light hologram in Red Dwarf or a bit like how Avatar works?