7 most awkward movie sets

With Elizabeth Olsen revealing to Yahoo Movies UK that she felt uncomfortable on the set of Avengers: Age Of Ultron, it made us think about of all of those other awkward movie sets that filmmakers had to just put up with.

From the crew of The Shawshank Redemption being forced to stare at a bucket of maggots, to the cast of Batman Forever having to deal with Tommy Lee Jones, to Christian Bale’s light-related temper tantrum, here’s a list of our favourite film sets we’re glad we didn’t have to visit.

1. The Shawshank Redemption (1994)

Knowing they had to shoot a scene with a live bird, the people behind The Shawshank Redemption did the right thing and called in a representative of the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (ASPCA), to make sure they didn’t get sent to prison for the murder of a crow or whatever.

The representative was satisfied with the scene, until it came time to feed a live maggot to the bird. Because, you know, maggots are animals too. A compromise was offered – they could use the maggot, as long as the creature died of natural causes before it was shoved into the bird’s gob.

Rather that ditch the shot, director Frank Darabont decided it was better to ask his crew to keep an eye on a bucket of maggots, waiting for one of them to keel over and die (the maggots, that is, not the crew). Eventually, one of them died of old age (again, the maggots, not the crew) and the shot was achieved. But it was an awkward wait.

2. Batman Forever (1995)

When Jim Carrey bumped into Tommy Lee Jones at a restaurant during the filming of Batman Forever, he was expecting a casual work conversation. According to Carrey, that’s not what he got.

“The blood drained from his face in such a way that I realized that I had become the face of his pain or something. And he got up, kind of shaking, and hugged me and said, ‘I hate you. I really don’t like you.’ And I was like, ‘Wow, okay, what’s going on, man?’ And he said, ‘I cannot sanction your buffoonery.’”

We don’t fancy being on set the day after that awkward encounter. Cheque please!

3. Gone Girl (2014)

Arguably the most preposterous on-set fall-out ever, Ben Affleck shut down the production of David Fincher’s Gone Girl because he’d been asked to wear New York Yankees cap. Affleck is a Red Sox fan.

“I said, ‘David, I love you, I would do anything for you,’ ” Affleck said later. “‘But I will not wear a Yankees hat. I just can’t. I can’t wear it because it’s going to become a thing, David. I will never hear the end of it. I can’t do it.’ And I couldn’t put it on my head.”

Fincher argued that Affleck is, you know, an actor, and his character was a Yankees fan, so he should wear the hat. Affleck refused to back down. Fincher also refused to back down. Meanwhile, the crew were probably wondering if they’d ever get to finish the film. That is, until someone suggested Affleck wear a Mets cap and apparently that was completely fine.