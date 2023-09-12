6th annual Bemidji Sings! sends 4 vocalists to statewide competition

Sep. 11—BEMIDJI — Over a dozen local amateur vocalists returned to BSU's main stage on Friday, Sept. 8, to compete for cash prizes and a chance to perform at the statewide Minnesota Sings competition in October.

Family, friends and community members gathered in BSU's Bangsberg Fine Arts Complex for the sixth annual Bemidji Sings! event. Hosted by Headwaters Music and Arts, the show featured a lineup of 14 finalists in three age categories.

"This event feels like a good fit to be a part of our mission for music, arts and community," Executive Director of Headwaters Music and Arts Tricia Andrews said to those in attendance. "It's been a highlight for me to be a part of as well and I am grateful for the folks that are making this event happen like our contestants, judges and our entire support team here at Headwaters."

Bemidji Sings! qualifies up to four contestants for Minnesota Sings, a competition between cities all throughout the state for amateur vocalists in two different categories, ages 13 to 20 and 21 and over.

Each city hosts its own local "Sings" event and is eligible to send four singers to the statewide competition held at the historic Fairmont Opera House. This year, Minnesota Sings is set to give away $30,000 total, as well as recording sessions and music gear.

Although only the first- and second-place winners in each category get to go on to represent Bemidji at Minnesota Sings, Headwaters decided to add their own "unofficial" category this year for ages 9 to 13.

Ocean Mendoza kicked off the evening performances for the 9-12 category singing "Put Your Records On" followed by Lyla Mahaffey who sang "Part of Your World" and Natalie Corcoran singing "Requiem."

The event was emceed by local singer/songwriter and musician Eric Carlson, and the judges this year were Zachary Swank, Caige Jambor and NikkiLee Nolden who evaluated their final decisions based on a whole slew of things including the singers' vocal skills, presentation, audience response and choice of material.

"Contestants are judged on obviously the vocal skills that include pitch, breath control, dynamics, phrasing, enunciation and tone, but also presentation skills including eye contact, body expression, facial expression, attire and microphone technique," Carlson said to the attendees. "The audience response is important along with the judges' overall impression of the performance."

With seven performers in the age 13-20 category, Brooke Kemp took home the gold followed by runner-up Maren Eickman and third-place winner Genevieve Oakes.

Shortly after, the 21-plus age category took the stage resulting in cultivating performances by first-place winner Tom Lucas, runner-up Adrienne Eickman and third-place winner Aubrey Johnson.

Other vocalists included Jadyn Prokop, Kelyse Engel, Leah Scanlan, Sophia Haubrich and Emily Brown.

As the judges stepped out to score the vocalists, Helen Bartlett, the

2022 Bemidji Sings! finalist

and Minnesota Sings runner-up in her age category, stood before attendees to give insight into her experience performing at Minnesota Sings and gave a performance of her own.

As the audience members awaited the results, they were then invited to join in the singing of "Let it Be" accompanied by Carlson on guitar. And when judges still hadn't returned from deliberation, Carlson jumped into a performance of his own.

And in the words of Carlson, Bemidji Sings serves as a reminder of just how proud he is to be from Bemidji.

"Headwaters Music and Arts has been hosting this community event for years now and they're the whole reason why I'm here," Carlson said. "When I was young, Headwaters really helped me on my journey with music and they're the reason why I'm making music today."

Ages 9-12:

First: Lyla Mahaffey

Second: Ocean Mendoza

Third: Natalie Corcoran

Ages 13-20:

First: Brooke Kemp

Second: Maren Eickman

Third: Genevieve Oakes

Ages 21-plus:

First: Tom Lucas

Second: Adrienne Eickman

Third: Aubrey Johnson