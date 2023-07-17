63 Couples Who Were Dating Exactly 20 Years Ago Who You Haven't Thought About In 20 Years

1
BuzzFeed
·4 min read

The year was 2003.

New York Daily News Archive / NY Daily News via Getty Images
New York Daily News Archive / NY Daily News via Getty Images

Faux hawks and bejeweled flip phones were the peak of high fashion.

New York Daily News Archive / NY Daily News via Getty Images
New York Daily News Archive / NY Daily News via Getty Images

Disposable cameras were a necessity, not a $25 hipster hobby sold at Urban Outfitters.

The Washington Post / The Washington Post via Getty Images
The Washington Post / The Washington Post via Getty Images

These two scoundrels were wanted for robbing a Hot Topic.

Anthony Harvey - Pa Images / PA Images via Getty Images
Anthony Harvey - Pa Images / PA Images via Getty Images

And all of these random couples dated...

1. Alanis Morissette and Ryan Reynolds:

Kevin Winter / Getty Images
Kevin Winter / Getty Images

2. 50 Cent and Vivica A. Fox:

Jeff Kravitz / FilmMagic / Getty Images
Jeff Kravitz / FilmMagic / Getty Images

3. Ricky Martin and Rebecca De Alba:

Gregory Pace / FilmMagic / Getty Images
Gregory Pace / FilmMagic / Getty Images

4. Tiger Woods and Elin Nordegren:

Timothy A. Clary / AFP via Getty Images
Timothy A. Clary / AFP via Getty Images

5. Eric Benét and Halle Berry:

Vince Bucci / Getty Images
Vince Bucci / Getty Images

6. Travis Barker and Shanna Moakler:

Steve Granitz / WireImage / Getty Images
Steve Granitz / WireImage / Getty Images

7. Demi Moore and Ashton Kutcher:

Albert L. Ortega / WireImage / Getty Images
Albert L. Ortega / WireImage / Getty Images

8. Kylie Minogue and Olivier Martinez:

Bertrand Rindoff Petroff / Getty Images
Bertrand Rindoff Petroff / Getty Images

9. Sarah Silverman and Jimmy Kimmel:

Jon Kopaloff / FilmMagic / Getty Images
Jon Kopaloff / FilmMagic / Getty Images

10. David Schwimmer and Carla Alapont:

J. Vespa / WireImage / Getty Images
J. Vespa / WireImage / Getty Images

11. Lance Bass and girlfriend Carrah:

Lance and Carrah smiling and hugging
Dimitrios Kambouris / WireImage / Getty Images

12. Mary-Kate Olsen and an "unidentified boyfriend":

Boyfriend hugging Mary-Kate as they sit together
Vince Bucci / Getty Images

13. Star Jones and Al Reynolds:

Paul Hawthorne / WireImage for ESPN the Magazine / Getty Images
Paul Hawthorne / WireImage for ESPN the Magazine / Getty Images

14. Kirsten Dunst and Jake Gyllenhaal:

Bauer-griffin / GC Images / Getty Images
Bauer-griffin / GC Images / Getty Images

15. David Duchovny and Tea Leoni:

Jeff Kravitz / FilmMagic, Inc / Getty Images
Jeff Kravitz / FilmMagic, Inc / Getty Images

16. Helena Bonham Carter and Tim Burton:

Sylvain Gaboury / FilmMagic / Getty Images
Sylvain Gaboury / FilmMagic / Getty Images

17. Jessica Alba and Michael Weatherly:

Gregg Deguire / WireImage / Getty Images
Gregg Deguire / WireImage / Getty Images

18. Katie Holmes and Chris Klein:

Gregory Pace / FilmMagic / Getty Images
Gregory Pace / FilmMagic / Getty Images

19. Deryck Whibley and Paris Hilton:

Rodrigo Varela / WireImage / Getty Images
Rodrigo Varela / WireImage / Getty Images

20. Narvel Blackstock and Reba McEntire:

Matthew Peyton / Getty Images
Matthew Peyton / Getty Images

21. Heather McComb and James Van Der Beek:

Gregg Deguire / WireImage / Getty Images
Gregg Deguire / WireImage / Getty Images

22. Ashley Scott and Ashton Kutcher:

Ashley and Ashton both wearing caps
Steve Granitz / WireImage / Getty Images

23. Uma Thurman and Ethan Hawke:

Uma and Ethan standing cheek to cheek
Djamilla Rosa Cochran / WireImage / Getty Images

24. Ben Harper and Laura Dern:

Steve Granitz / WireImage / Getty Images
Steve Granitz / WireImage / Getty Images

25. Camille Grammer and Kelsey Grammer:

Jeff Kravitz / FilmMagic, Inc / Getty Images
Jeff Kravitz / FilmMagic, Inc / Getty Images

26. Nick Lachey and Jessica Simpson:

Kmazur / WireImage for Clear Channel Entertainment
Kmazur / WireImage for Clear Channel Entertainment

27. Brendan Fraser and Afton Smith:

Jon Kopaloff / FilmMagic / Getty Images
Jon Kopaloff / FilmMagic / Getty Images

28. Chris Robinson and Kate Hudson:

R. Diamond / WireImage / Getty Images
R. Diamond / WireImage / Getty Images

29. Scott Foley and Jennifer Garner:

Frank Trapper / Corbis via Getty Images
Frank Trapper / Corbis via Getty Images

30. Gavin Rossdale and Gwen Stefani:

Steve Granitz / WireImage / Getty Images
Steve Granitz / WireImage / Getty Images

31. Daniel Zelman and Debra Messing:

Chris Weeks / FilmMagic / Getty Images
Chris Weeks / FilmMagic / Getty Images

32. Morgan Freeman and Myrna Colley-Lee:

Morgan, who&#39;s holding a plaque, and Myrna kneeling at the Walk of Fame
J.P. Aussenard / WireImage / Getty Images

33. Russell Simmons and Kimora Lee Simmons:

Vinnie Zuffante / Getty Images
Vinnie Zuffante / Getty Images

34. Britney Spears and Colin Farrell:

Kevin Winter / Getty Images
Kevin Winter / Getty Images

35. Justin Timberlake and Cameron Diaz:

Bauer-griffin / GC Images / Getty Images
Bauer-griffin / GC Images / Getty Images

36. Carmen Electra and Dave Navarro:

Kmazur / WireImage / Getty Images
Kmazur / WireImage / Getty Images

37. Ty Murray and Jewel:

Chris Farina / Corbis via Getty Images
Chris Farina / Corbis via Getty Images

38. Drew Barrymore and Fabrizio Moretti:

James Devaney / WireImage / Getty images
James Devaney / WireImage / Getty images

39. Courteney Cox and David Arquette:

James Devaney / WireImage / Getty Images
James Devaney / WireImage / Getty Images

40. Penélope Cruz and Tom Cruise:

Frank Trapper / Corbis via Getty Images
Frank Trapper / Corbis via Getty Images

41. Salman Rushdie and Padma Lakshmi:

Jim Spellman / WireImage / Getty Images
Jim Spellman / WireImage / Getty Images

42. Edward Norton and Salma Hayek:

Ron Galella / Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images
Ron Galella / Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images

43. Ellen DeGeneres and Alexandra Hedison:

J. Vespa / WireImage / Getty Images
J. Vespa / WireImage / Getty Images

44. Janet Jackson and Jermaine Dupri:

R. Diamond / WireImage / Getty Images
R. Diamond / WireImage / Getty Images

45. Tammy Lynn Michaels and Melissa Etheridge:

Jon Kopaloff / FilmMagic / Getty Images
Jon Kopaloff / FilmMagic / Getty Images

46. Elisha Cuthbert and Andrew Keegan:

Fairchild Archive / Penske Media via Getty Images
Fairchild Archive / Penske Media via Getty Images

47. Kid Rock and Pamela Anderson:

Gregg Deguire / WireImage / Getty Images
Gregg Deguire / WireImage / Getty Images

48. Danny Mozes and Cynthia Nixon:

Danny and Cynthia on the red carpet
Robin Platzer / FilmMagic / Getty Images

49. Madonna and Guy Ritchie:

Kmazur / WireImage / Getty Images
Kmazur / WireImage / Getty Images

50. Usher and Chilli:

Jean-paul Aussenard / WireImage / Getty Images
Jean-paul Aussenard / WireImage / Getty Images

51. LeAnn Rimes and Dean Sheremet:

M. Von Holden / FilmMagic / Getty Images
M. Von Holden / FilmMagic / Getty Images

52. Charlie Sheen and Denise Richards:

Walter Mcbride / Corbis via Getty Images
Walter Mcbride / Corbis via Getty Images

53. Ryan Phillippe and Reese Witherspoon:

Sylvain Gaboury / FilmMagic / Getty Images
Sylvain Gaboury / FilmMagic / Getty Images

54. Chad Lowe and Hilary Swank:

Gregory Pace / FilmMagic / Getty Images
Gregory Pace / FilmMagic / Getty Images

55. Rebecca Romijn and John Stamos:

Bruce Glikas / FilmMagic / Getty Images
Bruce Glikas / FilmMagic / Getty Images

56. Robin Wright and Sean Penn

J. Vespa / WireImage / Getty Images
J. Vespa / WireImage / Getty Images

57. Matthew Perry and Rachel Dunn

Robert Laberge / Getty Images
Robert Laberge / Getty Images

58. Lucy Liu and Zach Helm

Dimitrios Kambouris / WireImage for Miramax Films / Getty Images
Dimitrios Kambouris / WireImage for Miramax Films / Getty Images

59. Lance Armstrong and Sheryl Crow

Vinnie Zuffante / Getty Images
Vinnie Zuffante / Getty Images

60. Adam Brody and Rachel Bilson

J. Vespa / WireImage / Getty Images
J. Vespa / WireImage / Getty Images

61. Kelis and Nas

Djamilla Rosa Cochran / WireImage / Getty Images
Djamilla Rosa Cochran / WireImage / Getty Images

62. Heidi Klum and Seal

Evan Agostini / Getty Images
Evan Agostini / Getty Images

63. And last but not least, Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt:

Jeff Kravitz / FilmMagic, Inc / Getty Images
Jeff Kravitz / FilmMagic, Inc / Getty Images