63 Couples Who Were Dating Exactly 20 Years Ago Who You Haven't Thought About In 20 Years

The year was 2003. New York Daily News Archive / NY Daily News via Getty Images Faux hawks and bejeweled flip phones were the peak of high fashion. New York Daily News Archive / NY Daily News via Getty Images Disposable cameras were a necessity, not a $25 hipster hobby sold at Urban Outfitters. The Washington Post / The Washington Post via Getty Images These two scoundrels were wanted for robbing a Hot Topic. Anthony Harvey - Pa Images / PA Images via Getty Images And all of these random couples dated... 1. Alanis Morissette and Ryan Reynolds: Kevin Winter / Getty Images 2. 50 Cent and Vivica A. Fox: Jeff Kravitz / FilmMagic / Getty Images 3. Ricky Martin and Rebecca De Alba: Gregory Pace / FilmMagic / Getty Images 4. Tiger Woods and Elin Nordegren: Timothy A. Clary / AFP via Getty Images 5. Eric Benét and Halle Berry: Vince Bucci / Getty Images 6. Travis Barker and Shanna Moakler: Steve Granitz / WireImage / Getty Images 7. Demi Moore and Ashton Kutcher: Albert L. Ortega / WireImage / Getty Images 8. Kylie Minogue and Olivier Martinez: Bertrand Rindoff Petroff / Getty Images 9. Sarah Silverman and Jimmy Kimmel: Jon Kopaloff / FilmMagic / Getty Images 10. David Schwimmer and Carla Alapont: J. Vespa / WireImage / Getty Images 11. Lance Bass and girlfriend Carrah: Dimitrios Kambouris / WireImage / Getty Images 12. Mary-Kate Olsen and an "unidentified boyfriend": Vince Bucci / Getty Images 13. Star Jones and Al Reynolds: Paul Hawthorne / WireImage for ESPN the Magazine / Getty Images 14. Kirsten Dunst and Jake Gyllenhaal: Bauer-griffin / GC Images / Getty Images 15. David Duchovny and Tea Leoni: Jeff Kravitz / FilmMagic, Inc / Getty Images 16. Helena Bonham Carter and Tim Burton: Sylvain Gaboury / FilmMagic / Getty Images 17. Jessica Alba and Michael Weatherly: Gregg Deguire / WireImage / Getty Images 18. Katie Holmes and Chris Klein: Gregory Pace / FilmMagic / Getty Images 19. Deryck Whibley and Paris Hilton: Rodrigo Varela / WireImage / Getty Images 20. Narvel Blackstock and Reba McEntire: Matthew Peyton / Getty Images 21. Heather McComb and James Van Der Beek: Gregg Deguire / WireImage / Getty Images 22. Ashley Scott and Ashton Kutcher: Steve Granitz / WireImage / Getty Images 23. Uma Thurman and Ethan Hawke: Djamilla Rosa Cochran / WireImage / Getty Images 24. Ben Harper and Laura Dern: Steve Granitz / WireImage / Getty Images 25. Camille Grammer and Kelsey Grammer: Jeff Kravitz / FilmMagic, Inc / Getty Images 26. Nick Lachey and Jessica Simpson: Kmazur / WireImage for Clear Channel Entertainment 27. Brendan Fraser and Afton Smith: Jon Kopaloff / FilmMagic / Getty Images 28. Chris Robinson and Kate Hudson: R. Diamond / WireImage / Getty Images 29. Scott Foley and Jennifer Garner: Frank Trapper / Corbis via Getty Images 30. Gavin Rossdale and Gwen Stefani: Steve Granitz / WireImage / Getty Images 31. Daniel Zelman and Debra Messing: Chris Weeks / FilmMagic / Getty Images 32. Morgan Freeman and Myrna Colley-Lee: J.P. Aussenard / WireImage / Getty Images 33. Russell Simmons and Kimora Lee Simmons: Vinnie Zuffante / Getty Images 34. Britney Spears and Colin Farrell: Kevin Winter / Getty Images 35. Justin Timberlake and Cameron Diaz: Bauer-griffin / GC Images / Getty Images 36. Carmen Electra and Dave Navarro: Kmazur / WireImage / Getty Images 37. Ty Murray and Jewel: Chris Farina / Corbis via Getty Images 38. Drew Barrymore and Fabrizio Moretti: James Devaney / WireImage / Getty images 39. Courteney Cox and David Arquette: James Devaney / WireImage / Getty Images 40. Penélope Cruz and Tom Cruise: Frank Trapper / Corbis via Getty Images 41. Salman Rushdie and Padma Lakshmi: Jim Spellman / WireImage / Getty Images 42. Edward Norton and Salma Hayek: Ron Galella / Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images 43. Ellen DeGeneres and Alexandra Hedison: J. Vespa / WireImage / Getty Images 44. Janet Jackson and Jermaine Dupri: R. Diamond / WireImage / Getty Images 45. Tammy Lynn Michaels and Melissa Etheridge: Jon Kopaloff / FilmMagic / Getty Images 46. Elisha Cuthbert and Andrew Keegan: Fairchild Archive / Penske Media via Getty Images 47. Kid Rock and Pamela Anderson: Gregg Deguire / WireImage / Getty Images 48. Danny Mozes and Cynthia Nixon: Robin Platzer / FilmMagic / Getty Images 49. Madonna and Guy Ritchie: Kmazur / WireImage / Getty Images 50. Usher and Chilli: Jean-paul Aussenard / WireImage / Getty Images 51. LeAnn Rimes and Dean Sheremet: M. Von Holden / FilmMagic / Getty Images 52. Charlie Sheen and Denise Richards: Walter Mcbride / Corbis via Getty Images 53. Ryan Phillippe and Reese Witherspoon: Sylvain Gaboury / FilmMagic / Getty Images 54. Chad Lowe and Hilary Swank: Gregory Pace / FilmMagic / Getty Images 55. Rebecca Romijn and John Stamos: Bruce Glikas / FilmMagic / Getty Images 56. Robin Wright and Sean Penn J. Vespa / WireImage / Getty Images 57. Matthew Perry and Rachel Dunn Robert Laberge / Getty Images 58. Lucy Liu and Zach Helm Dimitrios Kambouris / WireImage for Miramax Films / Getty Images 59. Lance Armstrong and Sheryl Crow Vinnie Zuffante / Getty Images 60. Adam Brody and Rachel Bilson J. Vespa / WireImage / Getty Images 61. Kelis and Nas Djamilla Rosa Cochran / WireImage / Getty Images 62. Heidi Klum and Seal Evan Agostini / Getty Images 63. And last but not least, Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt: Jeff Kravitz / FilmMagic, Inc / Getty Images