60-year-old man sets world record with high dive belly flop into 10 inches of water

Thursday was a record breaking night for Go-Big Show contestant Professor Splash. The 60-year-old, whose real name is Darren Taylor, attempted a belly flop from very high into a very shallow pool.

“I'm gonna do a belly flop into 10 inches of water from 26 feet, 6 inches for a new world record,” Taylor said. “Now, this is the most dangerous dive I've ever done, and I'll probably never do this ever again, but I'm gonna set a new world record. And you will never see anybody do anything as insane as this.”

While viewers at home were anxious about the world-record-attempting dive, the show’s judges were worried Professor Splash was sunk.

Viewers loved the trick and many thought it was worthy of winning the season finale. Despite scoring the first 99 in the show’s history, Taylor lost to the final contestant who scored the first 100 in the show’s history.

And in the end, even though Professor Splash lost, Rosario Dawson reminded the 60-year-old that he made a big splash in her soul.

“Watching you is one of the most remarkable things,” Dawson said. “You've set the bar really high for all of us that we can push our limits even past an age where we should be physically capable of doing so. I mean, pure excellence.”