60+ fun things to do in Brevard in March, from outdoor festivals to St. Patrick's Day

Here's your guide to entertainment events happening around Brevard in March, 2024. From outdoor festivals galore to concerts to pet- and family-friendly events, there's something for everyone.

Event details are subject to change, so we encourage you to check with presenting organizations about the status of their events.

Fairs and festivals

The ‘Worst’ Film Fest on Merritt Island

Ed Wood's "Plan 9 from Outer Space" is among the cult classic movies featured at The "Worst" Film Fest at Field Manor on Merritt Island on March 2.

This triple feature of cult classic movies from the ‘50s and ‘60s will be at Field Manor, 750 Field Manor Drive, Merritt Island, on Saturday, March 2 from 5 to 10 p.m., weather permitting. The featured films are “The Killer Shrews” at 5:30 p.m., “Plan 9 from Outer Space” at 7 p.m. and “The Brain That Wouldn’t Die” at 8:45 p.m. Bring your own chairs or blankets. Outside snacks are permitted, but there will also be food trucks and a concession stand. Tickets are $5, or free for children 10 and younger. Proceeds will benefit the Field Manor Foundation. Visit zeffy.com or fieldmanor.org.

Grant Seafood Festival

The Grant Seafood Festival will be March 2 and 3 at the event grounds in Grant. Visit grantseafoodfestival.com.

The longest running seafood festival in the Southeast will be at the event grounds at 4580 1st Street, Grant on Saturday, March 2 from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Sunday, March 3 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Event organizers recommend using the free shuttle that will whisk guests from ample parking near Valkaria Airport. Live entertainment is a staple of the festival. More than 125 crafters will be selling unique gifts and souvenirs. All proceeds help fund community projects like scholarships for high school seniors, the Grant Historical House and the Grant Community Center and Library. Parking and admission are free. Food tickets will be available for $1 each, sold in increments of 10. Most items range from 1 to 7 tickets. Visit grantseafoodfestival.com.

Poocharella in Wickham Park

This celebration of all things dog will be at Wickham Park, 2500 Parkway Drive, Melbourne, on Saturday, March 2 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. With specialty vendors, activities, and food trucks, this year’s event will include the Swift Paws lure course, a Best in Rescue competition, live music, beer, the Easter Bunny and more. Proceeds will benefit Touch of Grey Rescue, which supports senior and special needs dogs residing in shelters. Admission is free. Visit facebook.com/events/1112346290135321 or facebook.com/touchofgreyrescue.

Spring Fine Art and Craft Fair in Cocoa Village

The Cocoa Village Spring Art and Craft Fair will take place March 2 and 3. Visit visitcocoavillage.com.

The free kid-and-pet-friendly event will be in Cocoa Village on Saturday, March 2 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and on Sunday, March 3 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. There will be street food, live entertainment and more. Over 200 artists and crafters will showcase their wares. Visit visitcocoavillage.com.

Chocolate Festival in Melbourne

Sample chocolate confections, cakes and desserts at the Zonta Club's annual Chocolate Festival on Sunday, March 3.

A rite of spring for chocoholics is Zonta Club of Melbourne’s annual Chocolate Festival, happening from 1 to 5 p.m., Sunday, March 3, at The Grand Manor, 1450 Sarno Road, Melbourne. Local chocolatiers will attempt to win the crown of "Brevard's Best Chocolate Fix of 2024.” Guests will get to sample chocolate confections, cakes and desserts, and vote for their favorites. The fundraiser assists Zonta Club’s local scholarship and community service projects, as well as in its fight against human trafficking and violence against women. Admission is $40 in advance, $45 at the door. Visit zontaspacecoast.org.

Pollinator Fair in Indialantic

The Garden Club by the Sea will host a Pollinator Fair at Nance Park in Indialantic on Sunday, March 3. Visit sbgca.org.

The Garden Club by the Sea will host a free, family-friendly Pollinator Fair at Nance Park, 201 N Miramar Ave, Indialantic, on Sunday, March 3 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. The event celebrates the birds, bees, bats, butterflies and plants that support our local ecosystem. There will be jazzy music, children’s crafts, food trucks, plants for purchase and master gardeners to answer questions. Admission is free. Visit sbgca.org.

Beach ‘n Boards Fest in Cocoa Beach

Surfers can compete at the Beach 'n Boards Fest at Shepard Park in Cocoa Beach from March 6 through 10. Visit beachnboardsfest.com.

Beach 'n Boards Fest, presented by Ron Jon Surf Shop, opens Wednesday, March 6 at Shepard Park, 299 E. Cocoa Beach Causeway, with surf competitions in four major categories: men's and women's pro, and men's and women's junior pro. Finals are Sunday, March 10. Admission is free. Visit beachnboardsfest.com.

Indiafest in Wickham Park

Indiafest in Wickham Park on March 9 and 10 includes traditional Indian food, cultural dances, arts & crafts, music, vendors, a fashion show, cooking and yoga demos, raffles and more.

Indiafest returns to Wickham Park, 2500 Parkway Drive, Melbourne, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Saturday, March 9, and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m, Sunday, March 10. The festival includes hands-on activities, shopping for jewelry, arts and crafts, yoga demonstrations and all-day entertainment. Of course, there is the mouth-watering food, cultural dancing and music, and even a fashion show. Proceeds from this year’s Indiafest will support Aging Matters in Brevard and The Children’s Hunger Project. Admission to this mini-trip to India is $8 for adults and $4 for children under 12. Kids under five are free. Visit indiafestbrevard.org.

Reggae & Rum Festival in Cocoa Village

Enjoy rum tastings at the Reggae & Rum Festival at Riverfront Park in Cocoa on March 9. Visit reggaeandrumfest.com.

If rum is your drink of choice, you cannot miss the Cocoa Reggae & Rum Festival from 2 to 10 p.m., Saturday, March 9, at Riverfront Park Amphitheater, 401 Riveredge Blvd., Cocoa Village. Enjoy international cuisine, rum tastings, live music and more. General admission is $42, but VIP admission for $294 includes a private bartender, unlimited drinks, preferred seating by the stage, a seafood extravaganza, private cigar lounge and a rum tasting master class. Visit reggaeandrumfest.com or eventbrite.com.

River Days & Craft Brew Hullabaloo in Sebastian

Enjoy unlimited beer samples at the River Days & Craft Brew Hullabaloo in Sebastian on March 16.

Pencil in March 15, 16 and 17 for the River Days & Craft Brew Hullabaloo at Riverview Park, 600 U.S. Hwy. 1, Sebastian. Brought to you by the Rotary Club of Sebastian and the City of Sebastian, the festival features craft beers, food prepared by the Sebastian River High School Culinary Arts program, dessert trucks and kid-friendly options. There will also be crafters, artists, music and kids’ games. A car show is scheduled for 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Sunday, March 17. Admission to Hullabaloo is free, but the unlimited beer tastings, scheduled from 1 to 5 p.m. on Saturday, March 16, are $35 in advance or $40 on the day of the event. Visit riverdaysfl.com.

Thousand Islands Fest in Cocoa Beach

The Thousand Islands Fest in Cocoa Beach on March 16 will celebrate the mangrove islands and the progress being made to heal the Indian River Lagoon. Visit friendsofthethousandislands.org.

The Thousand Islands Fest, a family-friendly educational event celebrating the mangrove islands in the Banana River Lagoon, will take place at the Cocoa Beach Pool Pavilion, 4800 Tom Warriner Blvd., on Saturday, March 16 from 10:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. There will be kayak safety demonstrations, free waterway tours, live music, presentations, kids’ activities, a native plant sale, food trucks and more. Wildside Tours will ferry people to Crawford Island where there will be a Florida native plant tour and native flute playing. Tours are offered on a first-come, first-served basis. Email thousandislandsfest@gmail.com or visit friendsofthethousandislands.org.

Multicultural Festival in Palm Bay

The City of Palm Bay’s annual Multicultural Festival will be at Fred Poppe Regional Park, 1951 Malabar Road NW, Palm Bay, on Saturday, March 23 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. The free event will showcase culture, dance, music, food and hands-on activities from countries around the world. Entertainment will include the Spinning Canvas Dance Troupe, the Sifu Och Wing Chun Dancing Lions, food and craft vendors, face painting, glitter tattoos, inflatables for the kids and much more. Admission is free. Visit palmbayflorida.org.

Space Coast Mural Festival

The Cocoa Beach Mural Festival going on March 23 and 24 in downtown Cocoa Beach will include vendors, food trucks and music.

Murals and more are in store for attendees to the Space Coast Mural Festival on Saturday and Sunday, March 23 and 24, along A1A and Minutemen Causeway in downtown Cocoa Beach. The event will feature a mural exhibition, a two-day street party, kids’ crafts, mural tours, food trucks and live music. Admission is free. Visit spacecoastmuralfestival.com or facebook.com/events/1774193409766746.

East Coast Dog Surfing Festival in Cocoa Beach

The East Coast Dog Surfing Festival at Lori Wilson Park in Cocoa Beach will be on Sunday, March 31.

The Brevard Humane Society presents the 12th annual East Coast Dog Surfing Festival from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, March 31. Hosted by the Brevard Humane Society and presented by Ron Jon Surf Shop, this unique dog-centric event takes place at Lori Wilson Park, 1500 N. Atlantic Ave., Cocoa Beach. The day of fun in the sun for people and their tail-wagging friends includes dog surfing lessons, a dog Easter costume contest at 10 a.m., a dog bikini contest at 1 p.m., food and beverage vendors and, of course, the dog surfing championships. Although dogs are not typically allowed on the beach in Cocoa Beach, for a nominal fee dogs can join humans on the sand and surf. Admission is free, dog surfing lessons are $10, beach access for dogs is $5, and registration for the dog surfing championships are $25. Call the Humane Society at 321-636-3343, extension 204, or visit brevardhumanesociety.org.

Concerts, theater and performing arts

‘The Mountaintop’ at Titusville Playhouse

The show "The Mountaintop" is on stage at Titusville Playhouse’s Shuler Stage, 316 S. Palm Ave., through March 3. In this fictional depiction of Martin Luther King Jr.'s last night on earth, after delivering one of his most memorable speeches, an exhausted Dr. King retires to his room at the Lorraine Motel while a storm rages outside. Tickets are $35. Call 321-268-1125 or visit titusvilleplayhouse.com.

'Sweet Charity’ at Surfside Playhouse

The musical "Sweet Charity" is playing at Surfside Playhouse, 301 Ramp Road, Cocoa Beach, from March 1 through 17. Hapless but unflappable Charity Hope Valentine desperately seeks love in New York City in the 1960s. In this groovy musical comedy, Charity tries again and again to find her dream and make something of herself. Tickets start at $25. Call 321-783-3127 or visit surfsideplayhouse.com.

‘May We All: A New Country Musical’ at Titusville Playhouse

The show "May We All" is on stage at Titusville Playhouse, 301 Julia Street, from March 8 through April 7. Welcome to Harmony, the town that's saving a song for you in this brand-new jukebox country musical by Brian Kelley of Florida Georgia Line. The show spotlights the spirit and sense of community that is the core of country music. Tickets start at $29. Call 321-268-1125 or visit titusvilleplayhouse.com.

‘Diana, the Musical’ at The Henegar Center

The show "Diana, the Musical" is playing at the Henegar Center, 625 E. New Haven Ave., Melbourne, from March 15 through April 7. After her fairytale wedding, Princess Diana faces a distant husband, an unmovable monarchy and overwhelming media scrutiny in this musical imagining of her story. Tickets start at $37. Call 321-723-8698 or visit henegarcenter.com.

‘The Play That Goes Wrong’ at Cocoa Village Playhouse

The show "The Play That Goes Wrong" is at Cocoa Village Playhouse, 300 Brevard Ave., from March 15 through 24. Welcome to opening night of the Cornley University Drama Society’s newest production, a 1920s whodunit performed by accident-prone actors, where things quickly go from bad to utterly disastrous. Tickets range from $23 to $35. Call 321-636-5050 or visit cocoavillageplayhouse.com.

‘The Sunshine Boys’ at Melbourne Civic Theatre

The play "The Sunshine Boys" is on stage at Melbourne Civic Theatre, 817 E. Strawbridge Ave., from March 22 through April 28. Steven Wolf and Terrence Girard star in Neil Simon’s comedy about the reunion of a former vaudeville team who are no longer speaking. Tickets are $35. Call 321-723-6935 or visit mymct.org.

EFSC Arts Showcase in Cocoa

Eastern Florida State College will highlight its arts programs at the annual Performing and Visual Arts Showcase on Saturday, March 2 from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the Simpkins Fine Arts Center on the Cocoa Campus, 1519 Clearlake Road. The event showcases the talents of EFSC Performing & Visual Art students through live choral and instrumental music concerts, three scenes from the play "The Princess and the Pea," and a visual arts display featuring paintings, sculpture and more. Light refreshments will be served. Admission is free. Call 321-433-7663 or visit easternflorida.edu.

‘Carnival of the Animals’ concert in Satellite Beach

The Space Coast Symphony Orchestra will present Saint-Saens' "Carnival of the Animals" at the Satellite High auditorium on Saturday, March 2.

Space Coast Symphony Orchestra presents Saint-Saens' beloved musical menagerie “Carnival of the Animals” with a concert at the Satellite High auditorium, 300 Scorpion Court, Satellite Beach, on Saturday, March 2 at 7 p.m. Brimming with humor and vivid color, and filled with music audiences will recognize, this is one of the most purely fun works ever composed. A second show will be at Trinity Episcopal Church, 2365 Pine Ave., Vero Beach, on Sunday, March 3 at 3 p.m. Tickets are $30 in advance, $35 at the door or free for ages 18 and younger or with a college ID. Call 855-252-7276 or visit spacecoastsymphony.org.

Human Narrative storytelling in Melbourne

The Human Narrative's next storytelling event will be on the topic of "authenticity." It will be at Rad Ink Florida on March 2.

The Human Narrative will host a night of live storytelling on the topic of “authenticity” at Rad Ink Florida, 760 W. New Haven Ave., Melbourne, on Saturday, March 2 at 7 p.m. Admission is free. Visit facebook.com/events/3749312751973788.

Happening at the King Center in Melbourne

The King Center is at 3865 N. Wickham Road, Melbourne. For tickets and additional information, visit kingcenter.com or call 321-242-2219.

ZZ Top comes to the King Center on March 6. Visit kingcenter.com.

Celtic Woman: 20th Anniversary Tour: Celtic Woman will bring their 20th Anniversary Tour to the King Center on March 3 at 3 p.m. The concert will feature their fresh blend of traditional and contemporary Irish music that echoes Ireland's rich musical and cultural heritage, while reflecting the vibrant spirit of modern Ireland. Tickets start at $43.

ZZ Top: ZZ Top will perform at the King Center on March 6 at 8 p.m. The band is virtually synonymous with beards, hotrod cars, spinning guitars and that magic keychain. Tickets start at $54.50.

BSO’s ‘Musical Pictures’ concert: Brevard Symphony Orchestra will give a concert with the theme “Musical Pictures” the King Center on Saturday, March 9 at 2 and 7:30 p.m. The program will feature showpieces like Mussorgky’s “Pictures at an Exhibition,” Erich Korngold’s “Violin Concerto” and a special performance by the Brevard Symphony Youth Orchestra. Tickets are $30.

‘Jesus Christ Superstar’: Celebrating its 50th Anniversary, a new mesmerizing production of the iconic musical phenomenon comes to the King Center on Monday and Tuesday, March 11 and 12 at 7:30 p.m. With lyrics and music by Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony winners Tim Rice and Andrew Lloyd Webber, “Jesus Christ Superstar” is set against the backdrop of an extraordinary series of events during the final weeks in the life of Jesus Christ as seen through the eyes of Judas. Tickets start at $43.

Paul Anka: Paul Anka brings his Seven Decades Tour to the King Center on March 14 at 7:30 p.m. This concert features his instantly recognizable hits from the last seven decades including “Put Your Head on My Shoulder,” “Diana,” “My Way,” “Puppy Love” and "Lonely Boy,” among many others. Tickets start at $49.50.

Get the Led Out: Get the Led Out (GTLO), a Led Zeppelin tribute band, will perform at the King Center on March 16 at 8 p.m. Tickets start at $46.75.

Air Supply: Rock duo Air Supply brings the “Lost In Love Experience” tour to the King Center on Friday, March 22 at 8 p.m. The band will play their iconic songs, including “Lost in Love,” “All Out of Love,” “The One That You Love” and “Sweet Dreams.” Tickets start at $39.50.

Crash Test Dummies: Crash Test Dummies will give a concert at the King Center’s Studio Theater on March 22 at 7:30 p.m. Tickets start at $59.75.

The Marshall Tucker Band: Southern rock band The Marshall Tucker Band will perform with special guests The Outlaws at the King Center on Saturday, March 23 at 8 p.m. Tickets start at $34.50.

‘TV Tunes Tonight 2’ concert in Melbourne

Conductor Kurt Schulenburg will lead Melbourne Municipal Band’s Rock & Roll Revue in a concert of television themes at the Melbourne Auditorium, 625 E. Hibiscus Blvd., on Wednesday and Thursday, March 6 and 7 at 7 p.m. The Swingtime Jazz Orchestra dives into the videoverse, unearthing TV theme songs from the 1950s thru today. Vocalists Barbara Blair, Dave Hutson, and the Swingtimers Vocal Trio will accompany the band. The concert features a Concert Cafe seating section, which enables the audience to dance if they wish. Dinners and beverages may be purchased on site from City Bistro. Alcoholic beverages may not be brought into the auditorium by the public but are available for purchase. Admission is free. Visit mmband.org.

Adagio Sax Quartet concert in Melbourne

The Adagio Sax Quartet (ASQ) is a small ensemble of the Melbourne Municipal Band. The musicians include alto sax player Ben Gonzalez, baritone sax player Dave Hutson, tenor sax player John Babb and soprano sax player Richie Peters.

The Adagio Sax Quartet will present “The Musical Colors of Spring” concert at the Harbor City Baptist Church, 2711 N. Harbor City Blvd., Melbourne, on Sunday, March 3 at 3 p.m. The program will include “A Nightingale Sang in Berkeley Square,” “Gabriel’s Oboe” and “Bach’s Arioso.” Admission is free, but a donation will be taken during the concert. Call 321-339-7705 or visit mmband.org.

Vivaldi’s ‘Gloria’ in Cocoa Beach

The Riverside Chamber Orchestra and the Riverside Community Chorale will give a concert at Riverside Presbyterian Church, 3400 N. Atlantic Ave., Cocoa Beach, on Sunday, March 10 at 3:30 p.m. The program will feature Vivaldi’s “Gloria” and Glazunov’s Saxophone Concerto. A free ticket is required to attend. Visit riversidepresbyterianchurch.org.

‘University of Saturday Morning Cartoons, Part 2’ in Melbourne

Melbourne Community Orchestra pays homage to the music of animation during 'University of Saturday Morning Cartoons, Part 2' on March 20 and 21 in Melbourne.

Melbourne Community Orchestra presents a free concert of classical music featured in cartoons. It will be at the Melbourne Auditorium, 625 E. Hibiscus Blvd., on Wednesday and Thursday, March 20-21 at 7 p.m. Selections include Bizet’s “Carmen Suite,” “Berceuse” from the Dolly Suite, Strauss’s “Tales from the Vienna Woods,” “Hungarian Rhapsody” by Liszt, Mozart’s “Symphony No. 1” and more. Pre-show music begins at 6:15 p.m. Admission is free and tickets are not required. Call 321-285-6724 or visit mcorchestra.org.

South Beach concert series in Melbourne Beach

The band Shovel Hed will give a free concert at South Beach Community Park, 500 Old Florida Trail, Melbourne Beach, on Friday, March 15 at 6 p.m. Visit facebook.com/events/1525587851579118.

‘March into Spring’ Sock Hop in Melbourne

Dave Hutson, Connie Maltby and Diana Sageser are The Swingtimers Trio, performing with the Rock-n-Roll Revue during the "March into Spring Sock Hop" on March 22.

Rock & Roll Revue will play the toe-tapping sounds of the 1950s through ‘70s at its “March into Spring Sock Hop” at the Eau Gallie Civic Center, 1551 Highland Ave., on Friday, March 22 at 7 p.m. The ensemble includes an eight-piece combo and the Swingtimers Vocal Trio, consisting of Connie Maltby, Diana Sageser and Dave Hutson. Longtime area vocalist, Len Fallen, will sing a couple of tunes as he bids farewell to performing to enjoy retirement. Tickets are $15. Those who would like to brush up on their dancing skills can do so with a free dance lesson from 6 to 7 p.m. Call 321-339-7705 or visit mmband.org.

Auditions at theaters around Brevard

Brevard theaters are hosting auditions for upcoming shows.

The Henegar Center, 625 E. New Haven Ave., Melbourne, will hold auditions for the musical “The Bodyguard” on Sunday and Monday, March 3 and 4. In the show, a former Secret Service agent turned bodyguard is hired to protect a superstar. Each expects to be in charge, but neither expects to fall in love. Performance dates are May 3 - 26. Call 321-723-8698 or visit henegarcenter.com.

Surfside Playhouse, 301 Ramp Road, Cocoa Beach, will hold auditions for the play “The Odd Couple (Female Version)” on Sunday and Monday, March 3 and 4 at 7 p.m. Neil Simon’s classic centers around uptight, neat Florence Ungar and easygoing, disheveled Olive Madison as new roommates. Performance dates are April 26 through May 12. Call 321-783-3127 or visit surfsideplayhouse.com.

Melbourne Civic Theatre, 817 E. Strawbridge Ave., Melbourne, will hold auditions for the play “Nuts” by Tom Topor on Sunday and Monday, March 24 and 25 at 7 p.m. This scorching courtroom drama follows a call girl's court hearing to determine her competency to stand trial for murder. Performance dates are May 17 through June 23, 2024. Call 321-723-6935 or visit mymct.org.

St. Patrick's Day events

St. Practice Day pub crawl in Melbourne

Revelers ages 21 and over are invited to get their Blarney on at the St. Practice Day Pub Crawl in Downtown Melbourne on Saturday, March 16 from 5 to 10 p.m. The festivities start at 5 p.m. at Drews Brews, 2101 Henley Court, before moving on to Lumber Jack’s at 6 p.m., Debauchery at 7 p.m., Meg O’Malley’s at 8 p.m. and Mugsy’s on Main at 9 p.m. Six drink tickets cost $20 in advance, or $30 on the day of the event. Call 321-543-1346 or visit madhatterpromotions.com.

Meg O’Malley’s St. Patrick’s Fest

The annual Melbourne St. Patrick's Day Parade will start at 9 a.m. Saturday, March 16, as part of Meg O'Malley's St. Patrick's Fest.

Meg O’Malley’s, 812 E. New Haven Ave., Melbourne, is keeping it Irish with a St. Patrick’s weekend festival on Saturday and Sunday, March 16 and 17. The festivities start at 7:30 a.m. Saturday with a bagpiper to start the Shamrock Shuffle 3K and Guinness Challenge, followed by the Downtown Melbourne St. Patrick’s Day Parade at 9 a.m. There will be a free street festival both days, featuring food vendors, Irish dancers and bagpipers, and live music by Will Evans, The Expendables, The Green, Whiskey JuJu, Bombshell and Hot Pink. For additional details, call 321-952-5510 or visit megomalleys.com.

EGAD St. Patrick’s Day Street Festival

This family-friendly St. Patrick’s Day celebration will be at Eau Gallie Square, 1452 Highland Ave., in the Eau Gallie Arts District (EGAD) on Sunday, March 17 from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. The event, hosted by The Cottage Irish Pub and EGAD Main Street, will include Irish music and dancing, bagpipers, food trucks, craft vendors and more. Admission is free. Visit facebook.com/events/1094007955110932 or egadlife.com.

Easter events

Pet photos with the Easter Bunny in Cocoa Village

Bring your pets - and kids too - to meet the Easter Bunny at Dirty Oar Beer Company in Cocoa Village on Sunday, March 10.

Bring your pets and kids to meet the Easter Bunny at Dirty Oar Beer Company, 329 King Street, Cocoa Village, on Sunday March 10 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. For a $10 donation, receive a framed 4x6 photo with the Easter Bunny. For a $5 donation, collect Easter eggs filled with raffle tickets. Proceeds will benefit Rescue Rebels. All pets must be on a leash, or in appropriate carriers, and have current vaccinations and county tags. Call 321-305-4584.

Adult Flashlight Easter Egg Hunt in Melbourne

Ages 18 and older can participate in an adult flashlight egg hunt at the Melbourne Auditorium, 625 E. Hibiscus Ave., on Friday, March 15 from 8 to 10 p.m. Bring your own flashlight and a bag or basket to enjoy the fun. The cost is $13. Call 321-608-7400 or visit melbourneflorida.org.

Breakfast with the Easter Bunny in Wickham Park

Bring your camera to visit with the Easter Bunny and enjoy breakfast at the Wickham Park Community Center, 2815 Leisure Way, Melbourne, on Saturday, March 23 from 9 to 10:30 a.m. The cost is $10 for adults, $5 for children, or free for ages 2 and younger. Advance tickets are required due to limited seating. Call 321-608-7490 or visit melbourneflorida.org.

Easter Family Fun Day in Melbourne

The Easter event will be at the Eddie Lee Taylor Sr. Community Complex, 3316 S. Monroe Street, Melbourne, on Saturday, March 23 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. There will be games, crafts, face painting, photos with the bunny and an egg hunt. The cost is $4. Call 321-608-7450 or visit melbourneflorida.org.

Flashlight egg hunt in Satellite Beach

Children in grades 1 through 6 can hunt unassisted at this fun nighttime event. It will be at DeSoto Park, 497 DeSoto Parkway, Satellite Beach, on Thursday, March 28 at 7:45 p.m. Bring your own flashlight. Bags will be provided for eggs. The cost is $10 for Satellite Beach residents, $11 for non-residents. Register at playsatellitebeach.org or visit facebook.com/events/718260526925992.

Bad Bunny Pub Crawl in Cocoa Village

Revelers 21 and older are invited to bar hop through historic Cocoa Village with the Bad Bunny Easter Pub Crawl on Saturday, March 30 from 6 p.m. to midnight. The event starts at the Elks Lodge, 315 Florida Ave., Cocoa at 6 p.m., followed by Murdock’s Bistro at 7 p.m., George & Dragon at 8 p.m., Village Biergarten at 9 p.m., Pub Americana at 10 p.m. and Dog N Bone at 11 p.m. There will be costume contests, door prizes, a 50/50 drawing and more. Tickets for six drinks cost $20 in advance or $30 on the day of the event. Call 321-543-1346 or visit madhatterpromotions.com.

Spring Family Fun Fest in Melbourne

The family-friendly event will be at the Wickham Park pavilion, 2500 Parkway Drive, Melbourne, on Friday, March 29 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday, March 30 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. There will be bounce houses, bungee trampolines, pony rides, a petting zoo, rock climbing wall, character meet and greets, an egg hunt every 30 minutes and more. All-inclusive tickets are $25. Visit facebook.com/events/749308016842056.

More things to do

First Friday at Wickham Park

This rain-or-shine event will be in the pavilion at Wickham Park, 2500 Parkway Drive, Melbourne, on Friday, March 1 from 5 to 9 p.m. There will be food trucks and live music by Swag. Visit facebook.com/events/275787725508346.

Pet-friendly party at Tails at the Barkery

Tails at the Barkery, 14 Oleander Street, Cocoa Village, will host an eight year anniversary celebration on Saturday and Sunday, March 2 and 3, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. For a $10 donation, have your furry companion create their own Easter-themed work of art. Proceeds will benefit Mid Florida Sheltie Rescue. Pets are welcome, but must be on a leash or in appropriate carriers and have current vaccinations and county tags. Call 321-305-4584.

Authors critique group in Melbourne

Local authors are invited to bring their work to be read and critiqued at the Suntree/Viera Public Library, 902 Jordan Blass Drive, Melbourne, on Thursday, March 21 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Haven’t written anything yet? Come talk to the group and be inspired. Call 321-253-6628.

Art exhibit at Studios of Cocoa Beach

The Studios of Cocoa Beach will feature an exhibition of paintings by Mitch Gubnitsky from March 5 through 31, 2024. There will be an opening reception on March 8 from 6 to 9 p.m. Visit studiosofcocoabeach.org.

The Studios of Cocoa Beach, 165 Minutemen Causeway, will feature a solo exhibition by painter Mitch Gubnitsky from March 5 through 31. There will be an opening reception on Friday, March 8 from 6 to 9 p.m. Gubnitsky says he is inspired by Florida’s natural environment, including his interactions with manatees, sea turtles, manta rays and other creatures. Visit studiosofcocoabeach.org.

Ranger-led tour of Turkey Creek Sanctuary

Turkey Creek Sanctuary, 1518 Port Malabar Blvd NE, Palm Bay, offers free ranger-led tours on the first and third Sundays of each month, excluding holidays, from 10 to 11 a.m. Participants should meet at the sanctuary Nature Center and bring sturdy tennis shoes or boots, sunscreen, insect repellent, water, snacks, binoculars and a hat. Tours will take place on the boardwalk and various trails. Each tour will be led by a park ranger and will focus on common plants and animals found in the sanctuary. Total distance for tours is approximately 1 to 1.5 miles and should take about 1 hour to 1 1/4 hours to complete. Admission is free. To sign up, call the Nature Center at 321-676-6690.

Free boat trip to Samsons Island

Samsons Island is a 52-acre passive nature island in the Banana River, accessible only by water, with docks on the south, east and north sides of the island for public use. The City of Satellite Beach provides free boat transportation to and from Samsons Island conservation area and nature park on the first and third Sunday of each month at 9 a.m., weather permitting. Guests will meet back at the main dock at noon for the return trip. Trips will depart from and return to the Satellite Beach Fire Department, 1390 S. Patrick Drive. Reservations are required. Call 321-773-6458 or visit satellitebeach.gov.

Celebration of Cars in Melbourne

The Antique Auto Club of Cape Canaveral's "Celebration of Cars" will be at the American Muscle Car Museum in Melbourne on March 9.

The Antique Auto Club of Cape Canaveral hosts the “Celebration of Cars” antique to modern auto show at the American Muscle Car Museum, 3500 Sarno Road, Melbourne, on Saturday, March 9 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. This year’s show will pay special homage to cars from the 1940s. Television personality Dennis Gage of “My Classic Car” is scheduled to attend. Admission to the show is free, but with a $25 donation you can also visit the main showroom of the museum. Visit antiqueautoclubcc.com or americanmusclecarmuseum.com.

Anime Club in Melbourne

The Suntree/Viera Public Library hosts an Anime Club for ages 10 to 17 on Friday, March 8.

The Suntree/Viera Public Library, 902 Jordan Blass Drive, Melbourne, hosts an Anime Club for kids ages 10 to 17 on Friday, March 8 from 3 to 4 p.m. An age-appropriate episode will be watched and an activity will be done based on the episode. Call 321-253-6628.

Space memorabilia auction

The American Space Museum will hold an online space memorabilia auction on Saturday, March 9 starting at noon. To view available items and register to bid, visit spacewalkoffame.org or bidagainauctions.com.

Third Thursday at The Avenue Viera

This free, family-and-pet friendly night will be outdoors in the Central Park area of The Avenue Viera, 2261 Town Center Ave., on the third Thursday of every month. This month’s event will be Thursday, March 21 from 5 to 8 p.m. Enjoy live music, vendors, complimentary snacks and a free drink or ice cream. There will be live music by Unit 5. Admission is free, but you must register to receive an event ticket. Visit avenueviera.com.

Monster Slay Day in Melbourne

The Suntree/Viera Public Library, 902 Jordan Blass Drive, Melbourne, hosts a Monster Slay Day tabletop role-playing club for kids ages 8 to 17 on Friday, March 15 from 3 to 4 p.m. A variety of role-playing games will be played where you go on adventures, develop problem solving skills, and cooperatively build the story. Call 321-253-6628.

Cocoa Beach Friday Fest

Downtown Cocoa Beach will hold a family-friendly Friday Fest on the third Friday of every month along Minutemen Causeway from 6 to 10 p.m. There will be live music, food trucks and local artisans showcasing their unique crafts. Admission is free. Visit cocoabeachmainstreet.org.

Sand Point Park Spring Craft Festival in Titusville

The event at Sand Point Park, 101 N. Washington Ave., Titusville on Saturday, March 23 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. will feature more than 100 vendors selling unique handmade items, food trucks and more. Admission is free. Visit facebook.com/events/401709879038521.

Sip-N-Stroll Alien Invasion in Cocoa Beach

Dress up in your space-themed best for the Sip-N-Stroll Alien Invasion in downtown Cocoa Beach on March 23.

Stroll through downtown Cocoa Beach dressed as your favorite alien or astronaut on Saturday, March 23 from 4 to 8 p.m. Participating businesses will offer boutique wines and nibbling bites along the way. Tickets for $40 per person or $70 per couple include a commemorative cup, map and swag bag. Non-alcoholic tickets are available for $25. Visit cocoabeachmainstreet.org.

Food Truck Friday in Rockledge

The City of Rockledge hosts Food Truck Friday at Rockledge City Hall, 1600 Huntington Lane, on Friday, March 22 from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. A food truck list will be released one week prior to the event. Admission is free. Call 321-221-7540 or visit cityofrockledge.org.

