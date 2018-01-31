6 things we learned from watching Rose McGowan's 'Citizen Rose'

Citizen Rose, actress and activist Rose McGowan’s new E! docuseries, starts simply but powerfully with an intimate close-up. “My name is Rosa Ariana McGowan — Rose McGowan,” she says in voiceover, her face looking ethereal but pained. “Do I make you uncomfortable? Good.”

It’s the perfect tone to kick off the first episode of the five-part limited series, which follows McGowan as she pursues her art and works to create a new social narrative in the wake of the watershed #MeToo movement — and McGowan’s own phoenix rising experience after coming forward as one of Harvey Weinstein’s accusers.

Here are six things we learned from watching the first episode of Citizen Rose.

1. MTV cameras had followed McGowan to the hotel where she was allegedly assaulted.

In a candid conversation with her friend Greg, McGowan speaks carefully about the day she says Weinstein assaulted her during the 1997 Sundance Film Festival. (Weinstein has continued to deny there was any nonconsensual sex with any of his accusers.) “I had a 10 a.m. meeting in a restaurant,” she recalls. “He’s not quite ready yet they want you to go up to his office up there, he’s still on a call.” Affecting a chipper stance, she says brightly, “OK!”

From there, things take a darker turn. McGowan says two male assistants left Weinstein’s hotel room just as she was arriving, and wouldn’t make eye contact with her.

“I have an MTV camera crew following me — it was supposed to be ‘Rose McGowan: a day in the life,'” she recalls. “I turn to the cameras right as I was going into the hotel, and I said, ‘I think my life is finally getting easier.'”

Greg embraces her as she cries, saying, “It’s been a really lonely road, and everyone treated me like dirt while I get to turn on the TV and see Gwyneth Paltrow giving him humanitarian awards.”

From here, throughout the series, Weinstein is either referred to as “the Monster,” or his name is scrambled.

2. Her #ROSEARMY initiative is more than just a social media movement.

Rose McGowan speaks at the Women's Convention in Detroit on Oct. 27. (Photo: Aaron Thornton/Getty Images)

McGowan has been incredibly vocal on social media for years, but her message has intensified in the wake of the New York Times and New Yorker exposés on Weinstein. At one point in the show, McGowan makes her mission clear: “I cannot tell you how enraged I am. Because it’s not just about me, it’s about anybody who has been disbelieved.”

Cameras follow her participating in the East L.A. Women’s March last October, after which she sits with victims of domestic violence and lets them know they’re not alone. Later, McGowan shares her message at the Women’s March event in Washington, D.C. “Rose Army isn’t about me,” she tells the cheering crowd. “It’s about being roses in our own lives because we have thorns, and our thorns carry justice.”

But the scope of her goals becomes clearer when cameras follow her to a Rose Army retreat in Colorado, and she’s overcome when someone present shares with her that a woman told her how grateful she is for what they’re doing.

3. Her family life is complicated.

McGowan speaks honestly about the challenges her family faced early on, when her father swept up her mother at age 18 and whisked her away to a cult, the Children of God, in Italy. When her friend Josh asks how her mother is, McGowan says sadly, “My mother … she didn’t text me for days. I know this has all been really triggering for her. And she’s had so much trauma.” McGowan goes on to admit her relationship with her mother is strained because “I scare her.”

Later, when she visits her mother for Thanksgiving, the two have a revealing exchange, in which her mom stops short of trying to minimize McGowan’s pain. “I don’t ask you a lot of things because you spent a lot of years talking s*** about me, and you didn’t want to talk on the phone. I can’t talk to someone that hates me, is how it felt,” her mother says.

