6 of the pettiest moments in Hollywood during 2017

These are some of the pettiest moments in Hollywood during 2017

2017 has been a year of reckoning for uk.movies.yahoo.com/tagged/hollywood as the industry began weeding out the despicable individuals who have abused their star power.

The sexual harassment scandal has arguably been the biggest drama to come out of Tinseltown this year, though there have been a number of more minor incidents that haven’t gone unnoticed.

These petty moments take various forms – from actor-on-actor beef to unnecessarily bad film reviews – and we’ve rounded up some of the most trivial.

Tyrese v The Rock

The Fast and the Furious cast like to refer to themselves as the “Fast family” and this year we’ve seen the sibling rivalry between Tyrese Gibson and Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson heat up. Their beef has actually been going on since 2016, when Johnson publicly called out his male co-stars for not being professional on set.

Gibson was the most vocal in his response and in recent months he’s taken aim at the actor over the reports that he’s in talks to have a Hobbs spin-off and is responsible for Fast 9’s pushed back release date.

In since-deleted post, Tyrese said: “If you move forward with that #Hobbs Movie you will have purposely ignored the heart to heart moment we had in my sprinter. I don’t wanna hear from you until you remember what we talked about. I’m on your timeline cause you’re not responding to my text messages – #FastFamily is just that a family…….. We don’t fly solo.”

The pettiest thing about it all though, is Gibson continually misspelling Dwayne’s name as “Dewayne.”

Hamill's not happy





If an actor doesn’t like a movie they’re in it’s uncommon for them to share their grievances during the promotional tour. Not for Mark Hamill. The actor, who plays Luke Skywalker, has been repeatedly criticising director Rian Johnson’s development of his character in the latest Star Wars film The Last Jedi.

“He’s not my Luke Skywalker,” Hamill told SensaCine. “But I had to do what Rian wanted me to do because it serves the story well.”

The actor has repeated these comments to Vanity Fair and other news outlet, even with Rian right there in the room at the UK press conference for the movie, but has since come to his senses and apologised for making the petty comments.

I regret voicing my doubts & insecurities in public.Creative differences are a common element of any project but usually remain private. All I wanted was to make good movie. I got more than that- @rianjohnson made an all-time GREAT one! #HumbledHamill https://t.co/8ujJfBuEdV — @HamillHimself (@HamillHimself) December 26, 2017





Lady Bird’s record taken

View photos Greta Gerwig’s indie dramedy was a hit with critics except one More

Greta Gerwig’s directorial debut Lady Bird has been championed by film critics across the board and became the best ever reviewed film on the reviews aggregator website Rotten Tomatoes with a 100% fresh rating. However, this record was tarnished after one film reviewer decided to bring that score down by giving it a Rotten rating because he didn’t think it deserved the perfect score.

Cole Smithey, who runs his own film blog, excused his decision to mark it rotten (despite giving the film a B-) by saying: “Context is everything. I had to consider whether to cast ‘Lady Bird’ as Fresh or Rotten in the context of a perfect score that people were using to trumpet ‘Lady Bird’ as the all-time best reviewed movie on RT. A ‘B-‘ does not an ‘A+’ make.”