6 of the pettiest moments in Hollywood during 2017

The sexual harassment scandal has arguably been the biggest drama to come out of Tinseltown this year, though there have been a number of more minor incidents that haven’t gone unnoticed.
These petty moments take various forms – from actor-on-actor beef to unnecessarily bad film reviews – and we’ve rounded up some of the most trivial.
Tyrese v The Rock
The Fast and the Furious cast like to refer to themselves as the “Fast family” and this year we’ve seen the sibling rivalry between Tyrese Gibson and Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson heat up. Their beef has actually been going on since 2016, when Johnson publicly called out his male co-stars for not being professional on set.
Gibson was the most vocal in his response and in recent months he’s taken aim at the actor over the reports that he’s in talks to have a Hobbs spin-off and is responsible for Fast 9’s pushed back release date.
In since-deleted post, Tyrese said: “If you move forward with that #Hobbs Movie you will have purposely ignored the heart to heart moment we had in my sprinter. I don’t wanna hear from you until you remember what we talked about. I’m on your timeline cause you’re not responding to my text messages – #FastFamily is just that a family…….. We don’t fly solo.”
The pettiest thing about it all though, is Gibson continually misspelling Dwayne’s name as “Dewayne.”
Hamill’s not happy
If an actor doesn’t like a movie they’re in it’s uncommon for them to share their grievances during the promotional tour. Not for Mark Hamill. The actor, who plays Luke Skywalker, has been repeatedly criticising director Rian Johnson’s development of his character in the latest Star Wars film The Last Jedi.
“He’s not my Luke Skywalker,” Hamill told SensaCine. “But I had to do what Rian wanted me to do because it serves the story well.”
The actor has repeated these comments to Vanity Fair and other news outlet, even with Rian right there in the room at the UK press conference for the movie, but has since come to his senses and apologised for making the petty comments.
I regret voicing my doubts & insecurities in public.Creative differences are a common element of any project but usually remain private. All I wanted was to make good movie. I got more than that- @rianjohnson made an all-time GREAT one! #HumbledHamill https://t.co/8ujJfBuEdV
— @HamillHimself (@HamillHimself) December 26, 2017
Lady Bird’s record taken
Greta Gerwig’s directorial debut Lady Bird has been championed by film critics across the board and became the best ever reviewed film on the reviews aggregator website Rotten Tomatoes with a 100% fresh rating. However, this record was tarnished after one film reviewer decided to bring that score down by giving it a Rotten rating because he didn’t think it deserved the perfect score.
Cole Smithey, who runs his own film blog, excused his decision to mark it rotten (despite giving the film a B-) by saying: “Context is everything. I had to consider whether to cast ‘Lady Bird’ as Fresh or Rotten in the context of a perfect score that people were using to trumpet ‘Lady Bird’ as the all-time best reviewed movie on RT. A ‘B-‘ does not an ‘A+’ make.”
Many people called out the petty way in which Smithey manipulated the grading system in order to knock Lady Bird down a peg.
1. It does not matter that Lady Bird is no longer 100% on Rotten Tomatoes.
2. It does to Cole Smithy, who is a contrarian and marked his B- review as 'rotten' just to 'ruin' the score.
— Julius Koetsier (@JuliusKoetsier) December 10, 2017
Armie gets hammered
Buzzfeed writer Anne Helen Petersen’s long-form piece on Armie Hammer was accused of pettiness by his fans because of its blunt analysis of his career and how, as a good-looking white male actor, he has had countless attempts at becoming a star.
While her assessment seems fair the tone and angle was seen by many as being ungenerous, even by Armie himself. The actor responded to the piece directly on Twitter, writing: “Your chronology is spot on but your perspective is bitter AF. Maybe I’m just a guy who loves his job and refuses to do anything but what he loves to do…?”
The actor, who this year has earned rave reviews for his role in Call Me By Your Name, quit Twitter soon after blaming his lack of impulse control. “If somebody says something stupid, I couldn’t help but say something back, and then it just exploded,” he told The Wrap.
Cameron’s ‘feminist’ criticism
Patty Jenkins had a lot to celebrate this year after seeing her movie Wonder Woman go on to receive critical and commercial acclaim, but that was marred after James Cameron made a petty remark about the iconic character.
“All of the self-congratulatory back-patting Hollywood’s been doing over ‘Wonder Woman’ has been so misguided,” he told the Guardian. “She’s an objectified icon, and it’s just male Hollywood doing the same old thing!”
This, is a great example of petty. James Cameron loves doing this when someone does it better than he did. https://t.co/bp72XPE3gq
— Ryan (@RoyleRedlegs) August 24, 2017
Jenkins did not remain silent on the matter and responded by saying: “James Cameron’s inability to understand what Wonder Woman is, or stands for, to women all over the world is unsurprising as, though, he is a great filmmaker, he is not a woman.”
— Patty Jenkins (@PattyJenks) August 25, 2017
Super ‘tache
There was a lot to not like about the Justice League movie but one criticism that could have been avoided was down to the pettiness of Paramount and their refusal to let Henry Cavill shave his moustache for the movie.
Cavill had to do reshoots when Joss Whedon was brought in take Zack Snyder’s place but as he was contractually obliged to keep his facial hair for Mission Impossible 6 filming and the studio made him stick to it, even though Warner Bros. offered to pay for the VFX team to digitally restore it.
A VFX artist shared the details of Paramount’s unwillingness to allow Cavill to shave on Reddit and, well, the final movie speaks for itself.
