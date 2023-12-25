A 6-Year-Old Was Put On The Wrong Flight, And It's Basically Real-Life "Home Alone"

Ah, yes, the *feel-good* tale about a child being put on the wrong flight and separated from his family for the holidays.

In 2023 that couldn't possibly happen, right? Wrong.

A 6-year-old was supposed to fly from Philadelphia to Fort Myers, Florida but was *accidentally* put on the wrong flight to Orlando.

When Maria Ramos' grandson's flight landed in Fort Myers, his grandma was there to welcome him, but the airline dropped the bomb that he didn't actually make it on that flight. "No, he could not miss his flight because I have a check-in tag," she told Wink News.

“So I ran inside the plane to the flight attendant and I asked her, ‘Where’s my grandson? He was handed over to you at Philadelphia?’ She said, ‘No, I had no kids with me.'”

Luckily, her grandson called her shortly after that, asking, "Mom, where are you? I don't see you. I got out of the plane."

That's when she found out he ended up in Orlando, not Fort Myers.

Ramos then had to drive four hours to pick him up

The airline sent CNN a statement about the ordeal: "The child was always under the care and supervision of a Spirit Team Member, and as soon as we discovered the error, we took immediate steps to communicate with the family and reconnect them."

Spirit told Ramos that they would reimburse her for her travel to Orlando, but she told Wink she just wanted to know how they made that mistake in the first place.

Either way, that 6-year-old is going to have the absolute best "fun fact" for any corporate icebreakers in 20 years.

