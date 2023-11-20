6-Year-Old Boy Calls 911 to Say 'I Don't Know What's Happening to My Grandma.' He Ended Up Saving Her Life

James Garcia received the Young Hero Award Sunday from Orange County Fire Rescue “for his heroic actions” earlier this month

Orange County Fire Rescue Department, Florida/Facebook James Garcia poses with his grandmother Rosa Garcia

A Florida kindergartener has been honored by his local fire department for helping save his grandmother’s life earlier this month.

James Garcia was home with his grandma Rosa on Nov. 4 “when she experienced a medical emergency,” according to Orange County Fire Rescue.

"I heard a bumping sound and that was my grandma falling," James said, per NBC affiliate WESH.



The 6-year-old, who was being babysat at the time, quickly got on the phone and dialed 911, according to CBS affiliate WKMG-TV and FOX affiliate WOFL.

Officials said James bravely “remained on the line with dispatch until help arrived.”

"I don't know what's happening to my grandma ... I'm scared," James told dispatch during the call, per reports.

Orange County Fire Rescue Department, Florida/Facebook James Garcia poses with members of Orange County Fire Rescue

Nicholas Wilson was the first member of the rescue team to come face-to-face with James upon arriving at the Orange County home, according to WESH. He said it was “surprising to see a little man” answer the door.

"They said there was somebody there helping grandma,” he told the station, adding, “I didn't realize he was so young.”

In the 911 call obtained by WOFL, James can be heard showing first responders to his grandmother's room, where the medical episode presumably occurred. After she is found, a paramedic can be heard telling the boy, "Good job, buddy!"

Orange County Fire Rescue Department, Florida/Facebook James Garcia uses a hose at Orange County Fire Rescue's station 58

On Sunday, James received the Young Hero Award from Orange County Fire Rescue at Station 58 “for his heroic actions” on Nov. 4.

James held a special plaque as he and his grandmother posed for a photo in front of an ambulance during the special event. Rosa told WOFL that James is her “number one.”

"If I loved him before, you have no idea how much I do now," she told WESH.



