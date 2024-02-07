6 hidden gem North Jersey restaurants to dine at this Valentine's Day

POV:You saw the word 'February' on your iPhone lock screen, and immediately flinched; It’s almost Valentine’s Day, and you still haven’t booked a dinner reservation.

You quickly log on to Instagram, clicking the bio links of Jersey’s top Italian and French restaurants; Viaggio, Serenade, Saddle River Inn — all booked.

But, it’s less than a week until Cupid strikes (and first graders choke on Fun Dip), so did you really expect anything less?

If this sounds like your current situation, fear not. Though we can't help you with your weak foresight, we can help you now that the procrastination has been done (because, to be honest, we're kind of in the same boat).

From Morris County to Bergen, here are six great North Jersey restaurants with tables still available this Valentine's Day.

Walnut Street Kitchen, Montclair

Octopus is prepares at Walnut Street Kitchen.

Walnut Street Kitchen might be our favorite Montclair restaurant, and — with its deep maroon walls and flowing white tablecloths — it probably one of the city's most romantic, too. Tucked away (from Bloomfield Ave's chaotic parking situation) in a quiet part of town, the globally-inspired spot is small and intimate, and serves intricate dishes hand-crafted to the smallest detail.

Last time we went, we enjoyed delicately-folded duck agnolotti and perfectly seared salmon with crème fraîche and vegetables. Though the seasonally-sourced menu is always changing, its food is consistently incredible, thus making the restaurant a great option for a special occasion meal.

Go: 98 Walnut St., Montclair; 973-746-0789, walnutstreetkitchennj.com.

Barka, Mountain Lakes

A filet mignon at Barka Mediterranean Bar and Grill.

Nothing says date night like a fancy seafood dinner, which Barka, a sophisticated Mediterranean restaurant in Morris County, is known for. Under the spot's silver chandeliers, prosciutto and crab-topped scallops and 1.5 pound Newburg lobsters are the name of the game.

Book a table, and escape into a high-end world of gold ceilings, tender sea bass and colossal raw bar "towers." At this liquor licensed hidden gem, the wine flows freely, the photo-ops come endlessly and the fish is always, always on point.

Go: 60 Route 46, Mountain Lakes; 973-917-3386, barkarestaurantnj.com.

The Park Steakhouse, Park Ridge

Are you a filet-mignon-on-celebratory-occasions kind of guy? A wow-me-with-a-NY-strip-steak type of girl? Then Park Steakhouse in Park Ridge is the spot to hit this Valentine's Day. With a menu of 21-day dry aged steaks (in cuts from sirloin to ribeye), the old school chophouse has all of your medium rare needs covered.

A locally loved small-town favorite, the 30-year-old restaurant is known for its juicy meats, extraordinary seafood and expertly crafted cocktails. Its interior is dimly lit and nostalgic, and features gold-rimmed mirrors and warm red walls.

Vintage and intimate, it's hard not to feel cozy in the romantically decorated space — especially while enjoying a 46-ounce Porterhouse for two.

Go: 151 Kinderkamack Rd., Park Ridge; 201-930-1300, theparksteakhouse.com.

Kinjo, Newark

Yuzu Truffle Mazeman at Kinjo.

Ok, so you couldn't get a reservation at Saddle River Inn. But good news! Jamie Knott has a bunch of other restaurants.

Kinjo, our favorite of the group, is a "neighborhood" Japanese and Korean-inspired spot in Newark. Young and trendy, the vibrant culinary destination serves everything from sushi hand rolls to truffle-covered noodles — with duck confit bao buns, shrimp shumai and crispy garlic-topped short ribs in between.

Though it may not be as romantic as Knott's rustic red barn, the new restaurant (which we called our top of 2023) serves some serious eats, making it a perfect option for an elevated dinner date.

Go: 159 Washington St., Newark; 973-944-2828, kinjonj.com.

The Pasta Shop, Denville

Linguine and Clams at The Pasta Shop.

The only reason The Pasta Shop isn't already booked out for Valentine's Day is because they don't take reservations (well, that is, unless you win their upcoming giveaway).

Arrive at 3 p.m., put your name on the list and enjoy a bubble tea in Downtown Denville while you wait.

And then, of course, pretend this was the plan all along — and that you obviously didn't forget to book a dinner date ahead of time.

Go: 13 1st Ave., Denville; 973-253-4143, thepastashopdenville.com.

The Walpack Inn, Walpack Township

If we had to make a list of the most romantic restaurants in North Jersey, The Walpack Inn would be number one. A charming little barn in the picturesque Sussex County wilderness, the spot is nothing short of magical.

Upon entering the historic, 70 year-old dining room, be blown away by floor-to-ceiling windows overlooking enchanting forests, breathtaking sunsets and frolicking deer. As you grab a seat for the evening, take note of hanging plants against wooden decor, and roaring fireplaces (which are so well-loved by locals that the owners sometimes keep them running until May). Order dinner, and you'll savor tender lamb chops and scratch-made pasta.

Generally, The Inn is only open on Thursdays through Saturdays, but they announced they'd make a Wednesday exception for the special occasion.

For an evening from a fairytale, then, we suggest booking your table ASAP.

Go: 7 National Park Service Road Route 615, Walpack Township; 973-948-3890, walpackinn.com.

Kara VanDooijeweert is a food writer for NorthJersey.com and The Record. If you can't find her in Jersey's best restaurants, she's probably off running a race course in the mountains. Catch her on Instagram: @karanicolev & @northjerseyeats, and sign up for her North Jersey Eats newsletter.

This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: Valentine's Day restaurants in North Jersey with reservations available