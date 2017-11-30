The 6 best Star Wars theories of who Rey's parents are

From Digital Spy

Warning: Could potentially contain spoilers for The Last Jedi

Right now, only a handful of people know the answer to the biggest secret in the Star Wars universe: who are Rey's parents? The poor young woman was abandoned on a rather shitty sand planet full of criminals and scoundrels, left to scavenge scraps for bits of space bread. Who are these people who left her to mark her number of days spent alone on the side of her shack?

It's the all-consuming mystery, the answer to which JJ Abrams revealed to actress Daisy Ridley during the filming of The Force Awakens years ago. Interestingly enough, Rian Johnson, who directed The Last Jedi, says that Abrams left him with the story to create as he saw fit – meaning there was no direction on who Rey's parents should be.

RELATED: Star Wars Episode VIII The Last Jedi – Everything you need to know

Though these accounts don't match up – and could be clever subversion by the directors – Johnson claims that he and Abrams came to the same conclusion independently of who Rey's family should be. While this doesn't say much, it does imply that the answer to this question will be revealed in The Last Jedi – one of many similarities to the big "I'm your father" moment from The Empire Strikes Back).

Naturally, there are a lot of theories out there about who these deadbeat space parents could be. These range from obvious, to intriguing, to just plain stupid – and we're going to run through the best ones here. And one of these might be right, so stop reading now if you don't want any potential spoilers.

1. Luke Skywalker

View photos Photo credit: Lucasfilm More

Yeah, no shit: it's probably Luke. This is the easiest answer, given this is a story about the Skywalker family. Everyone's a Skywalker! Hell, you're probably a Skywalker.

We don't know exactly what happened to Luke after The Return of the Jedi other than he trained a bunch of Jedi, whom his own pupil Kylo Ren killed. Maybe he had a family before everything went bad, and when it all fell apart and his Jedi school failed, he hid his daughter to protect her. We know he's kind of a deadbeat, since he vanished from a big important war, so why wouldn't he be a deadbeat dad, too? That would also explain why Rey had such a strong attachment to Luke's lightsaber, and why he's hesitant to train someone who could be drawn to the dark side like the rest of his damn family.

2. The Solos

View photos Photo credit: Lucasfilm / Disney More

The next most prominent theory is that Han Solo and Leia are Rey's parents. It's kind of odd that they'd ditch her in such an unpleasant place, but maybe when their son, Kylo Ren (aka Ben Solo), went nuts and joined the dark side, they dropped off their youngest daughter in a place where no one would find her.

This would certainly explain the strange connection between Ren and Rey, along with their interactions in the trailers for the upcoming movie. Along with that, actor Adam Driver appeared to be hesitant to reveal his character's age, which would likely create a timeline that makes them siblings or even twins (which seems to be a Skywalker family thing).

3. The Kenobis

View photos Photo credit: Lucasfilm More