'57 Seconds' sneak peek: 'The platform has limitations'

Watch Morgan Freeman and Josh Hutcherson in an exclusive clip from their new thriller.

Video Transcript

- What I'm working on will make dry bands as antiquated as rotary telephone. The platform has limitations. It's reactive. In order to eliminate accidents, we're going to need a proactive solution.

- And you have one?

- Off the record?

- Sure.

- Years ago, I stumbled on a substance that contained quantum particles.

- Like quantum crystals?

- Mm-hmm.

- I thought those were just recently discovered.

- Well, that's what the world thinks. I discovered it decades ago while working on laser technology. But early '60s, a man of my complexion, how long would it be before the technology would get stolen or I wound up dead? So I just kept it secret and kept experimenting. But I do believe that integrating AI with this substance will eliminate accidents. No accidents, no injuries. No injuries, no pain. No pain, no need for medication.

- That sounds incredible.

- Well, forgive me for sounding immodest, but if I'm truthful, incredible is what I do. But you weren't being honest with me completely before.

- About--

- About being a fighter. Look, I sense that you're a modest man. Power and material things don't hold much pull. But I also detect a desire for justice, a desire to make the world a better place. Don't let the intellectual fear in here keep you from pursuing was burning in here.