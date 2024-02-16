50+ President’s Day Sales Actually Worth Checking Out

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission.

With President’s Day upon us, tons of stores are offering discounts on clothes, tech, mattresses, bedding, and more. We’ve rounded up a list of our favorite deals to shop this weekend below. We’ll be updating this article as new discounts become available, so check throughout the week for the latest sales.

Almost all of Amazon’s tech is on sale right now. Standout deals include 42% off this Fire HD 10 tablet, up to 40% off Ring Smart Home doorbells and cameras, and the Insignia Smart Fire TV for under $150. See the deals here.

Save up to 65% off on shoes, sweatshirts and more at Adidas — just use the promo code BIGSALE. See the deals here.

Get $450 off off ANY mattress with free delivery using promo code AS450. This is one of the better mattress deals we’ve spotted this weekend, with few restrictions. See the deals here.

Apple products almost never go on sale but you can find AirPods (2nd Gen) for under $100, discounted to just $89.99 at Walmart right now (regularly $129). The AirPods Pro (2nd Gen) are marked down to $189.99 (regularly $249). That’s the cheapest price we’ve seen for them this year.

The Apple Watch Series 7 is on sale for just $330.74 (regularly $749). That’s the lowest price online for this Apple Watch. You also can score a $200 discount on the 2023 MacBook Pro — one of the best laptops Apple has ever made.

Take up to $1,360 off mattresses, and up to 60% off bed frames and adjustable bases no promo code needed.

You can also save big on bedding, pillows, toppers, organic fashion, and clean beauty products, too. See the deals here.

Get up to 60% off during the company’s Semi-Annual Sale, which includes discounts on gear and apparel. Shop the deals here.

Save 35% site-wide and get a free $325 gift set including pillows, a sheet set, and mattress protector — no promo code necessary. See the deals here.

The computer accessory maker is offering 20% off sitewide on products like their popular wireless charging docks with promo code VDAY24. See the deals here.

Besides just headphones and audio gear, you can get up to 40% off select appliances at Best Buy through Presidents’ Day. See the deals here.

Save up to 30% on humidifiers and diffusers for your home when you buy a bundle. See the deals here.

Get free express shipping on all of Cariuma’s eco-friendly footwear with promo code ITSONUS.

Casetify’s popular collection of colorful phone cases, watch bands, tech accessories and more are on sale right now. Use promo code ROLLINGSTONE15 to get 15% off your entire order. See the deals here.

Sealy’s offering 35% off on all mattresses for President’s Day. This includes a free pillows and sheets set. See the deals here.

Save 35% on select smart purifiers and humidifiers with Coway’s Flash Sale. See the deals here.

Save up to 70% on sheets, rugs, bedding, and decor at the store’s “Mega Sale” with no promo code required. See the deals here.

Step into these best-selling sandals, clogs and more with up to 50% off all sale styles. See the deals here.

Save up to 20% off on a fitness tracker or smart watch — no promo code required. See the deal here.

The famed watch company has slashed the prices for its Spring Warm-Up Sale, so you can get spring styles for under $80. See the deals here.

Save an extra 30% off on markdowns of men and women’s styles online and in store — no promo code required.

The large video game retailer is running a lot of President’s Day Weekend sale, and you can save $25 when you spend $250. See the deals here.

We’ve written about our love for GlassesUSA before and that extends to their President’s Day Sale. Get 25% off your lenses with the promo code LENSES25, or buy one get one free frames with BOGOFREE. You can save on almost 2,000 frames (with lenses) by shopping the store’s clearance section. See all the deals here.

Get your first six chef-prepared meals from this highly-rated meal delivery service for just $36 with no promo code needed. See the deals here.

Save 20% on our favorite smart thermostat, which can learn your schedule to be more energy efficient and save you money. See the deal here.

The company’s smart, 65-inch full 4K TV is $150 off right now — at $649.99, it usually goes for $797.99. See the deal here.

Get savings of up to 30% off on select furniture, mattresses, and home decor. Starting 2/17, you can also take an extra 10% off select items at checkout with promo code PRESIDENTS24. See the deals here.

Get up to 65% on select laptops, printers, monitors and more, along with free shipping sitewide. See the deals here.

If you need some new formal ware (think slacks, button-ups, and shoes) for the season, you can get a suit for $100 off with promo code WEDDINGS. See the deal here.

The famed audio gear maker is running deep discounts on its gear, with up to 50% off Bluetooth speakers, headphones, and more. Shop the deals here.

Save 30% off your purchase and up to an extra 50% off sale styles with promo code SHOPNOW. See the deals here.

Klipsch is throwing a massive sale, with discounts on its audiophile speakers and earbuds, which goes up to 64% off. See the deals here.

Expand the functionality of your kitchen with these major appliances — signing up for a KitchenAid account gets you access to 18% off select major appliances, as well as other exclusive perks. See the deals here.

Get up to $200 off any mattress and $1,250 off sleep bundles if you shop right now. See the deals here.

Get 30% off mattresses and a free organic sheet set worth $299 at Leesa.com. See the deals here.

Get 15-60% off on Macy’s sale page. Discounts extend to men’s and women’s apparel, footwear and bath and bedding; get free shipping too with any purchase of $25 or more. See the deals here.

It’s a great time to snag a deal on a best-selling computer. Save up to $530 on the Surface Laptop Studio 2, $620 off a Surface Pro 9, or up to $508 off the Surface Pro 5. See the deals here.

Save up to 85% off webcams, keyboards, mice, streaming mics, headsets and more desk accessories. You can also get an extra 25% off your order if you spend $50 or more with promo code BIG25. See the deals here.

Monos’ premium luggage is a must-have for frequent travelers due to its durability and sleek look. You can save up to 25% on many pieces by shopping right now using the promo code PRESIDENT. See the deals here.

Save up to 50% on select mattresses and 60% on select bedding accessories. See the deals here.

Get up to 40% off footwear, apparel and accessories for men, women and kids. See the deals here.

Get up to 50% off men’s and women’s apparel during Nordstrom’s winter clearance sale. See the deals here.

One of the newer mattress sites on the block, Puffy is offering $1,350 in savings on mattress with a free pillow, protector, and sheet set with promo code PRESIDENTSALE. See the deals here.

Save up to 30% on special offers like this RavPower 4-Port Power bank for just $49.99 with promo code NLPB208. See the deals here.

Roborock is knocking down the price of many of their smart robot mops and vacuums, including $249 off the popular Roborock S5+. See the deals here.

The company’s premium mattresses and bed frames rarely go on sale, but right now you can save up to $600. See the deals here.

Samsung is rolling out plenty of deals on their phones, laptops, even bespoke refrigerators — save up to $1060 with select Galaxy S24 Ultra phone bundles and get up to $1,300 select Bespoke refrigerators. See the deals here.

Take up to 40% off everything from tapestries, to posters and home decor at Society6.com. Support independent artists and get their prints on designs on thousands of different apparel items and accessories. See the deals here.

Target’s President’s Day sale runs the gambit of tech (up to $100 select Apple products), to home (up to 20% off kitchen appliances) and travel (40% off luggage sets). See the deals here.

Save up to $500 on select adjustable mattress sets, and discounts on select pillows and sheets. See the deals here.

Tile trackers can help you locate your lost gear, save up to 25% off on select styles. No promo code required. See the deals here.

Save 20% on all mattresses at Tuft and Needle, as well as 20% off bedding and accessories. The company offers comfortable mattresses, pillows, bedding and furniture. See the deals here.

Save on turntables, speakers and headphones from the clearance section with promo code WWSALE. See the deals here.

