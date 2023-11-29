55 flavors of fudge? This Lake County business gets very creative

There’s a reason Meem’s Fudge Shoppe’s slogan is, “It’s fudging amazing.” This family-secret fudge has become a hit at local markets with its sweet and bold flavors.

Brenda LaBattaglia, the owner of Meem's, has been creating fudge for nearly 45 years, drawing inspiration from family gatherings during Thanksgiving and Christmas.

Her journey started when she was a child, learning the craft from her grandmother. After her grandmother died, LaBattaglia took on the role of the family fudge-maker, which eventually led to the creation of Meem's Fudge Shoppe.

“If it weren’t for my family’s encouragement, Meem’s Fudge Shoppe would not have been born,” LaBattaglia said. “Meem’s Fudge Shoppe has been 50-plus years in the making.”

Pecan Praline is a popular flavor at Meem's Fudge Shoppe.

Two years ago, LaBattaglia decided to share her creations with a wider audience. The timing seemed right, with the increasing popularity of market hosts like Orange Blossom Markets and Whimsy Markets providing an ideal platform.

“Each batch of fudge is lovingly hand-made starting with my grandmother’s recipe,” LaBattaglia said.

Meem's Fudge Shoppe sets up at local markets.

Initially she only offered a few classic flavors, but has since expanded her range to 55, including some new additions set to launch in December.

Among the flavors, she has three consistent best-sellers: chocolate-peanut butter, dark chocolate cherry, and maple infused with bourbon, complemented by brown sugar pecans sourced from another local small business, Captain Crazy's Nuts.

Some of the more adventurous flavors include birthday cake with sprinkles, caramel apple, chocolate pumpkin spice, pecan praline, pistachio and banana.

Currently, LaBattaglia primarily sells the treats at vendor markets, but the fudge has also found its way into three retail locations: Howey Market in Howey-in-the-Hills, the Driftwood Market in Winter Garden, and the newly opened Creative Corner Market in Leesburg.

To order online or find upcoming markets, visit MeemsFudgeShoppe.com.

