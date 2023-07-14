A $520,000 apartment in Northern California that's been sloppily converted from an old office is being labeled 'soul-crushing' in a viral TikTok

The listing for the "live/work" space sent many viewers into a nihilistic spiral. tiktok.com/@zillowtastrophes

A TikToker shared a Zillow listing for a $520,000 "live/work" unit converted from an old office space.

Viewers were aghast at the "lazy" and "soul-crushing" renovation located in Northern California.

Converted living spaces are a hot topic on TikTok, though some projects are more enviable than others.

A Zillow listing for a $520,000 "live/work" apartment that was converted from a former office space is raising eyebrows on TikTok, with many expressing outrage at the "lazy" renovation and how depressing its aesthetic is.

The dwelling in question is a 1,066-square-foot, 1-bedroom unit in San Rafael, California, which is located in the San Francisco Bay Area. It was featured by the @Zillowtastrophes account on TikTok, which chronicles both "hidden gems and outright disasters" to 718,000 followers.

"The second I saw it, I knew I had to make a video about it," @Zillowtastrophes host Jessica More told Insider via email. The listing agent for the property told Insider that it is a "versatile" investment, "to be able to pivot from residential to commercial leases, whichever market an owner feels is better."

The space is located within a commercial condominium called Grand Landing, which also features a Starbucks and Pilates studio, according to photos of the listing shown in the TikTok. The property was constructed in 1988, and the owner must also pay a $655 monthly HOA fee, per the listing.

"Be on the forefront of a new way to work in this incredible location in vibrant downtown San Rafael," it reads. "This recently converted live/work unit has a new kitchen, laundry, bathroom, freshly painted in an amazingly convenient location."

But inside, More was perturbed by the commercial-grade carpets, dropped ceiling, and kitchen fixtures "plopped" against a wall. She noted the sole bathroom has zero counter space and there's little room separating the toilet from the shower.

"I think living here might be just as soul-crushing — if not more soul-crushing — than working here," she said in the video. "Sorry, I do not want to live in the DMV. There are literally still stains on the ceiling."

More added that the architects didn't bother closing off the glass panels formerly designating meeting rooms and offices. And outside, a living area features a bleak white table under a rooftop she surmised was littered with cigarette butts.

Commenters echoed her gripes about the space's disconcertingly thin boundary between work and home.

"Super cozy and welcoming," one wrote sarcastically. "I've always wanted the experience of an airplane bathroom in my own home!" another added.

That said, some were enticed by the property. "I can see the potential in this space," one commenter said. "I'd want it! Plus, it's in my childhood neighborhood, pronounced San Ra-Fell."

"A lot of people in the comments are discussing how they'd consider it," More said. "Even more depressing than the fact that this is seen as a 'good price' by the people in the area is the fact that the seller/agents/landlords feel so confident in the lack of affordable housing in their area that they didn't bother changing the carpeting or making adequate changes to actually convert this to a living space."

When reached, Jeanette Cling, the listing agent for the property, told Insider she believes it is "a great separation of work from home space," and that it can be a valuable and flexible property in the future.

"Marin County is a very expensive area to live. The owner created entry-level housing in a very convenient, secure building close to the freeway," Cling said over email. "This unit has two separate entrances creating a great separation of work from home space."

Additionally, she said, the lack of transformation inside makes it easy to convert back to an office, if needed.

"As far as an investment goes, the conversion creates a versatile opportunity for an investor — to be able to pivot from residential to commercial leases — whichever market an owner feels is better."

While unused real estate is increasingly being eyed for residential use, amid some hiccups, some projects have proven more successful than others.

In April, a historic Milwaukee mall went viral on TikTok after it had been converted into an apartment complex. Complete with pickleball courts, a doggy fitness center, and food hall, commenters lauded it as an exemplar model for how unused buildings can be transformed into unique, cozy living spaces.

This one, however, has not quite hit the mark, at least according to public reception so far.

Read the original article on Insider