This is 50? Scott Wolf sets Instagram ablaze with shirtless photo

Well hello to you too, Scott Wolf. The Party of Five star turned 50 on Monday and gave you all a gift: an ab-baring photo.

Wolf marked his milestone birthday by sharing a “shirtless selfie” with fans a few days later. (He may need to get some clarification from Kim Kardashian on what constitutes a selfie, but we digress.) Voilà:

There’s no denying that Wolf looks good. All of his followers seem to agree, as the comments section is filled with fire and heart emojis.

“How? How are you 50?! Wow!” one person wrote. Added another, “My lower jaw just dropped, I had to get on Wikipedia to see if you were kidding about your age! Holy cow you look amazing!!!”

Wolf’s Captain America sweats also caused a stir, with one person remarking, “What is wrong are those Captain America shorts at 50. Obviously that should have been The Hulk!”

True statement! His wife, Kelley Limp, is one lucky lady — the pair celebrated their 14th wedding anniversary last month.

