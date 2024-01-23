The Best 4K TV Deals, Ahead of Super Bowl Sunday

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Variety may receive an affiliate commission.

When’s the best time to buy a new TV? If you guessed huge shopping events like Prime Day and Black Friday, you’re right. However, the weeks leading up to Super Bowl Sunday in Feb. also features deep discounts, which shouldn’t be ignored.

Amazon has a number of TV deals for the Big Game, with Fire TV models discounted down to up to 33% off, Hisense 4K Smart TVs up to 45% off and TCL 4K Smart TVs up to 30% off list prices.

Meanwhile, if you’re am Amazon Prime member, you can get free two-day shipping (sometimes even one-day free shipping) on all of these deals. Now you can have an impressive TV in your living room just in time for the Big Game on Feb. 11.

Not a member? You can sign up for a 30-day free trial to take advantage of these deep discounts and other membership benefits, including access to Prime Video and Prime Music, in-store discounts at Whole Foods Market, exclusive deals and much more.

All you need to cash in on one of these great TV deals is a little research, and we’ve done that for you here. We fly, you buy — deal? Go grab one of these great marked-down TVs now.

Scroll down and shop our picks for the best 4K TV deals for the Big Game, below:

Hisense 50-inch Class R6 Series 4K Ultra HD Smart Roku TV (44% Off)

Hisense 50-Inch Class R6 Series 4K UHD Smart Roku TV

On sale for $249.99 (reg. $449.99), the Hisense 50-inch Class R6 Series 4K Ultra HD Smart Roku TV has an impressive LED backlit display for bright and vivid picture quality, which is enhanced by Dolby Vision. It has Hisense’s Motion Rate 120 technology for smooth motion when watching live sports, like Super Bowl LVIII, while you can watch the Big Game live-streaming on Paramount+ — thanks to Roku inside.

$249.99 $449.99 44% off

Buy Now On Amazon

LG 55-inch Class B2 Series OLED (19% Off)

LG B2 Series 55-Inch Class OLED Smart TV

Boasting more than 750 5-star reviews at Amazon, LG’s 55-inch OLED 4K TV is one of the best TVs currently on the market — and is nearly 20% off its list price . LG’s advanced a7 Gen5 AI Processor 4k adjusts picture and sound qualities to give you an optimal at-home binging experience, boosted by built-in access to Netflix, Prime Video, the Apple TV app, Disney+, Max and more.

$1,296.95 $1,599.99 19% off

Buy Now On Amazon

Toshiba 43-inch Class C350 Series LED 4K Ultra HD Smart Fire TV (21% Off)

toshiba tv deals

Here’s a prime example of a great set released only a year ago which is now available at a crazy discount. The Toshiba 43-inch C350 LED 4K Ultra HD Smart Fire TV has every modern feature you need, but the way it’s being pushed out the door for $50 off, you would think it was many years older. Don’t be fooled, this is a sensational price for an excellent set you’ll have on your wall for years.

$219.99 $279.99 21% off

Buy Now On Amazon

Hisense 75-inch Class U6HF Series ULED 4K Ultra HD Smart Fire TV (45% Off)

Hisense 75-inch Class U6HF Series ULED 4K Ultra HD Smart Fire TV

One of Hisense’s flagship TVs from last year is on sale for the Big Game. The Hisense 75-Inch Class U6HF Series ULED 4K Ultra HD Smart Fire TV is discounted down to $629.99, or 45% off its list price, which is its all-time lowest price ever. It has an impressive 75-inch LED display for bright images with accurate colors and dark black levels, while it has smooth motion with the tech company’s “Motion Rate 240” technology built inside. This makes watching live sports, like Super Bowl LVIII, smooth and detailed instead of a blurry mess.

$629.99 $1,149.99 45% off

Buy Now On Amazon

Amazon Fire TV 75-inch Omni Series 4K Ultra HD Smart TV (24% Off)

amazon fire tv deal

Amazon Fire TVs have been on the market for less than 10 years, but have remade the rules when it comes to integrated streaming capabilities and quality at a good price. This 75-inch 4K TV features hands-free Alexa controls, 4K Ultra HD resolution across the wide screen, Dolby Digital Plus audio, and of course instant access to all of your favorite apps and streaming services. It also easily pairs with Echo speakers by using the Alexa app to create a great home-theater setup.

$799.99 $1,049.99 24% off

Buy Now On Amazon

Amazon Fire TV 55-inch 4-Series (33% Off)

Amazon Fire TVs have remade the rules when it comes to integrated streaming capabilities and quality at a good price. This 55-inch 4K TV ticks all of the boxes: hands-free Alexa controls, 4K Ultra HD resolution across the wide screen, Dolby Digital Plus audio, and of course instant access to all of your favorite apps and streaming services. It also easily pairs with Echo speakers by using the Alexa app to create a great home-theater setup.

$349.99 $519.99 33% off

Buy Now On Amazon

Want more? Check out more deals on 4K TVs for Super Bowl Sunday, below:

Super Bowl 4K TV Deals

