50 funny cat jokes that are totally paw-some

If you're a fan of felines and love a completely awful dad joke, then you've come to the right place.

To ensure that you get your fill of both, we've gathered a compilation of cat jokes that, dare we say, are nothing short of purr-fect.

You're probably groaning already knowing that you're in for a pile of bad cat puns and corny one-liners and, yep, you're absolutely right. But even though most of them are, ahem, purr-day bad, we can't help but think they're hiss-terical.

In fact, when it comes to coming up with dumb jokes that are all things feline-related, well, the paw-sibilities are endless.

For instance, what do cats wear to bed? Paw-jamas, naturally. Or, did you hear the one about the kittens who got into an argument? It was a cat-tastrophe.

But, wait, there's more. Why did the cop arrest the cat? It was caught littering. What do cats put in their houses? Fur-niture, of course.

By now, we're guessing you get the point and if funny puns and paw-some jokes aren't up your alley, it's best if you take your cattitude elsewhere, because this one's dedicated to all the feline fans out there.

Best Funny Cat Jokes

What do you call a stylish cat? A dandy lion.

What's a cat's favorite color? Purr-ple.

What do you call a tiger that likes pickles? A sour puss.

Why don't cats shop in stores? They prefer cat-alogs.

What is a cat's favorite song? “Three Blind Mice.”

Why don't leopards play hide-and-go-seek? They're always spotted.

What do cats eat for breakfast? Mice Krispies.

Two kittens got into a big argument. It was a total cat-astrophe.

What did one cat say to the other? How do you like meow?

What do cats wear to bed? Paw-jamas.

Why did the cop arrest the cat? It got caught littering.

What kind of cats teach college classes? Purr-fessors.

What do cats prefer to eat when they go out to dinner? Paw-sta.

Why was the kitten unpopular at school? It had a bad cat-titude.

Did you hear about the cat that made a mistake? It was a total faux paw.

What's a kitten's favorite game? Cat and mouse.

Why did the cat bring its watch to the bank? It wanted to save time.

Did you hear about the cat that went to the doctor? It wasn't feline well.

What do cats put in their houses? Fur-niture.

Where do you find a cat with no legs? Right where you left him.

Did you hear about the cat that burned dinner? It had to start over from scratch.

What do you call a cat that's always telling on you? A tattle tail.

How do you motivate a cat? Remind them to stay paws-ative.

What's a cat's favorite band? Mew Kids on the Block.

What's stranger than a talking cat? A spelling bee.

What do you give a cat with allergies? An anti-hiss-tamine.

Why are cats always tired on April 1? Because they just finished a 31-day March.

How do cats mix cake batter? With whiskers.

What kind of felines can bowl? Alley cats.

How do mice floss their teeth? With string cheese.

What's the best way to catch a catfish? Have someone throw it to you.

What do you call a cat with eight legs? An octo-puss.

How do you hire a cat? Put up a ladder.

What's worse than when it's raining cats and dogs? Hailing taxis.

Did you hear about the cat that ate a bad sausage? It was the wurst.

Why can't you play board games in the jungle? Too many cheetahs.

Did you hear about the cat that lost its left legs? It's all right now.

Where did the cat go after losing its tail? The retail store.

What do you call a fibbing cat? Lion.

I once met a giant cat. I didn't know what to say so I used big words.

How do cats talk quietly? They whis-purr.

Why are cats good at keeping secrets? They don't hiss and tail.

Did you hear about the angry cat? It got hot under the collar.

Did you hear about the cat that almost fell off a cliff? It lived to tell the tail.

What do cat artists usually paint? Self paw-traits.

What kind of cars do cats prefer to drive? Fur-arris.

Why do people like having cats as pets? They're purr-dy.

Why did the cat go to a therapist? It had claw-strophobia.

Why do cats make good comedians? They're hiss-terical.

What did the teacher say after he caught the kitten cheating? Don't be a copycat.

This article was originally published on TODAY.com