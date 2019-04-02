50 Cent Sells Mansion for $3 Million, Will Donate It to Charity

One look at 50 Cent's Instagram can show you how much he loves showing off his riches. However, his latest move illustrates the charitable nature of the Queens-born mogul. TMZ reports he has finally sold his 50,000 square foot Connecticut estate to the tune of $3 million, but he is not expected to see a dime, as he plans on forwarding all of the money to a charitable organization. Mr. Jackson took to his Twitter to retweet this news.

The crib, once famously owned by Mike Tyson, was purchased by 50 in 2007. It boasts 52 rooms (including 21 bedrooms, 25 bathrooms, and 9 kitchens), an outdoor pool, indoor pool, outdoor basketball court, indoor basketball court—everything you would expect from a 50 Cent-owned mansion. After purchasing the property, he also hilariously changed the legal address from 48 Poplar Hill Drive to 50 Poplar Hill Drive.

The Power actor has been trying to rid himself of the property for years. The $3 million selling price is significantly lower than the original listing price of over $18 million. However, Mr. Jackson intends to donate all of the money to the his G-Unity Foundation. The foundation provides grants to nonprofit organizations that focus on improving quality of life in poverty-stricken areas.

In other 50 Cent-related news, Power took home three trophies from the 50th NAACP Image Awards, including Best Drama Series. However, Omari Hardwick's encounter with Beyonce overshadowed the news of their success.

