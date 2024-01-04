50 Cent Questions Why California Is Giving Illegal Immigrants Free Healthcare

50 Cent has weighed in on illegal immigrants in California receiving free healthcare as part of legislation passed by state lawmakers.

On Wednesday (Jan. 3), the rapper turned television producer took to social media to question the decision, publicly seeking out the advice of MSNBC journalist Ari Melber to help provide context to the situation.

“I don’t understand this, this it going to cost 2.6 billion dollars for tax payers,” the 48-year-old wrote in a post sharing the news of the unprecedented move. “They don’t even give veterans health insurance. @arimelber call my phone now, help me understand this s**t. WTF,” Fif added.

Beginning on Monday (Jan. 1), all California residents became eligible for universal healthcare as part of legislation signed by Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom and other lawmakers in 2022. The new law will also apply to illegal migrants, which accounts for approximately 700,000 of the 39 million residents in the state.

According to reports, the new health care provisions, which will be provided via the state’s Medicaid program, known as Medi-Cal, will cost California an average of $3.1 billion annually.

This isn’t the first time 50 Cent has given his opinion on sociopolitical matters. In 2020, the Queens, N.Y. native endorsed Donald Trump for President, despite his belief that the fellow New Yorker doesn’t like Black people.

Recording artist Curtis ’50 Cent’ Jackson of the music group G-Unit performs onstage during the 2014 iHeartRadio Music Festival at the MGM Grand Garden Arena on September 20, 2014 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

“WHAT THE F**k! (VOTE For TRUMP) IM OUT,” he wrote on social media at the time. “F**k NEW YORK The KNICKS never win anyway,” he added. “I don’t care Trump doesn’t like black people 62 percent are you out of ya f**king mind.”

The rapper would later rescind his endorsement of the disgraced former President.

